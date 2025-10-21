DOJ launches first-ever ADR Week to promote peaceful conflict resolution

The Department of Justice – Office for Alternative Dispute Resolution (DOJ-OADR) formally opened the 2025 National Alternative Dispute Resolution Convention (NADRC) on 16 October 2025, at The Manila Hotel, marking the official launch of the country’s first-ever Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Week — a milestone in strengthening peaceful, non-adversarial means of resolving conflicts nationwide.

Celebrated globally every third Thursday of October, Conflict Resolution Day underscores the value of alternative methods in resolving disputes. This year, the DOJ-OADR, in partnership with government agencies and private sector organizations, expanded the observance into ADR Week 2025, a week-long series of forums, workshops, and collaborations from 16 to 24 October.

Themed “Talk, Resolve, Reconnect,” the convention featured the ceremonial signing of two major Memoranda of Agreement (MOAs) — one with the Department of Tourism (DOT) and another with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) — to promote ADR as a central tool for justice, governance, and community harmony.

The first MOA, signed by OADR Executive Director Atty. Margaret Raizza D. Andaman and DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, aims to establish Tourism Courts that will handle cases using ADR mechanisms, showcasing the Philippines as not just a destination for natural beauty but also a model of peace-oriented governance.

The second MOA, signed by IBP National President Atty. Allan G. Panolong and IBP National Executive Director Atty. Patrick M. Velez, strengthens OADR’s partnership with the legal community to mainstream mediation and arbitration across sectors.

In her keynote message, Executive Director Andaman emphasized the deep cultural roots of dispute resolution in the Philippines:

“This is an invitation to recognize that ADR deserves a permanent place in our laws, our policies, and our justice system... ADR has always been part of who we are. It is woven into our systems, our traditions, and our culture.”

ADR Week 2025 was held in collaboration with key partners, including PIArb, CoRe, NCM, PICCR, PIDRA, PDRCI, PACV, MedNet, Rotary Club of Manila, Young SIAC, IBP, DOT, DHSUD, Gulapa Law, and Sy & Partners, reinforcing a shared commitment to accessible and inclusive justice.