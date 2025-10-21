Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You don’t have to force yourself if you’re not being heard. True love gives space for your feelings.

Health: Reduce acidity by drinking ginger tea or warm water with calamansi.

Career: You might feel impatient with the slow pace of a project. Focus on what you can move forward today.

Wealth: Expect money or e-wallet credit to arrive soon.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Place a purple pouch or amethyst in your drawer.