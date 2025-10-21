Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You don’t have to force yourself if you’re not being heard. True love gives space for your feelings.
Health: Reduce acidity by drinking ginger tea or warm water with calamansi.
Career: You might feel impatient with the slow pace of a project. Focus on what you can move forward today.
Wealth: Expect money or e-wallet credit to arrive soon.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 6
Advice: Place a purple pouch or amethyst in your drawer.
OX
Love: Things are going well, but both of you are tired. Plan a quiet moment together.
Health: Avoid hard food, as you may experience jaw or tooth pain.
Career: An internal reshuffle might happen, so stay alert and ready.
Wealth: Your expected expenses will turn out smaller than planned, allowing you to save more.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: Pink
Advice: Place a pink Himalayan salt bowl in your room to neutralize pressure.
TIGER
Love: A sudden bout of jealousy or misunderstanding may arise. Don’t argue immediately — try to understand first.
Health: Your immune system is weak today. Bring vitamin C or citrus fruits with you.
Career: A good day to follow up on old proposals.
Wealth: There’s an opportunity for a sideline, but make sure it’s legal and clearly defined.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 3
Advice: Place a gold coin bowl on your study or work table.
RABBIT
Love: A simple message will ease your heart today.
Health: Eat leafy green vegetables to improve blood flow and mood.
Career: A new project partner will arrive, and you seem to be a good match.
Wealth: It’s a good time to start a small savings plan.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Hang white curtains and avoid overly thick fabric.
DRAGON
Love: They’re not angry, just stressed. A good talk will help.
Health: Avoid the evening chill; wear pajamas or use a blanket before sleeping.
Career: A great day to reconnect with a former client.
Wealth: You’ll earn from previous efforts, a reward for your perseverance.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Place a blue plate with salt outside your door at night and throw it away in the morning.
SNAKE
Love: Someone secretly admires you. Your aura is magnetic today — enjoy it.
Health: Watch your stomach; you might be consuming too much coffee or sugar.
Career: You are a natural strategist — use it for long-term planning.
Wealth: You’ve had an idea in mind for a while; now is the time to study it further.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Keep a green malachite or aventurine in your wallet.
HORSE
Love: The energy between you feels light and sweet again — enjoy it.
Health: Avoid raw or street food to prevent stomach upset.
Career: Recognition from your boss or superior may come your way. Stay humble.
Wealth: A good day to pay off debt, as money flow energy is light and positive.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 4
Advice: Place a silver coin in the northeast part of your home.
GOAT
Love: You’ll hear a secret today, but not everything you know should be shared right away.
Health: Maintain good posture, especially if you sit for long periods.
Career: Work pressure is present but manageable with organized tasks.
Wealth: Small earnings from multiple sources will add up to savings.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 6
Advice: Wear an orange carnelian bracelet for confidence.
MONKEY
Love: Not all teasing is cute; be careful with humor that can offend.
Health: Eat fruits today to help digestion and boost energy.
Career: It’s a great time to volunteer for a new assignment.
Wealth: A small financial win may come your way — save it instead of boasting.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 5
Advice: Place a brown ceramic bowl with salt near your workspace and replace it weekly.
ROOSTER
Love: Your emotions may feel like a rollercoaster today, but don’t take it out on your partner.
Health: Take time to stretch, especially if you’re always in front of a computer.
Career: A message will arrive that inspires your career path.
Wealth: Possible gains from reward points, rebates, or cashback.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Keep fresh plants near your doorway.
DOG
Love: If there’s a misunderstanding, don’t delay fixing it. Sometimes all it takes is a simple apology.
Health: Cut down on salty food to avoid swelling or high blood pressure.
Career: Someone may ask for your help — show that you’re a team player.
Wealth: Money flow is good as long as you avoid overspending.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 2
Advice: Place a gold coin charm in the north corner of your living room.
PIG
Love: It’s a sweet day for you both, but be honest with your emotions. Don’t force a smile if you’re sad inside.
Health: Keep a proper sleep routine. You’re tired but still pushing yourself.
Career: A good day for group projects. Avoid being too dominant.
Wealth: Expect a free drink or treat from a friend — a small blessing.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 8
Advice: Keep your dining area bright and cheerful. Don’t leave the tablecloth messy overnight, as it absorbs negative vibes when neglected until evening.