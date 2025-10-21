SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (22 October 2025)
RAT

Love: You don’t have to force yourself if you’re not being heard. True love gives space for your feelings.

Health: Reduce acidity by drinking ginger tea or warm water with calamansi.

Career: You might feel impatient with the slow pace of a project. Focus on what you can move forward today.

Wealth: Expect money or e-wallet credit to arrive soon.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Place a purple pouch or amethyst in your drawer.

OX

Love: Things are going well, but both of you are tired. Plan a quiet moment together.

Health: Avoid hard food, as you may experience jaw or tooth pain.

Career: An internal reshuffle might happen, so stay alert and ready.

Wealth: Your expected expenses will turn out smaller than planned, allowing you to save more.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: Pink

Advice: Place a pink Himalayan salt bowl in your room to neutralize pressure.

TIGER

Love: A sudden bout of jealousy or misunderstanding may arise. Don’t argue immediately — try to understand first.

Health: Your immune system is weak today. Bring vitamin C or citrus fruits with you.

Career: A good day to follow up on old proposals.

Wealth: There’s an opportunity for a sideline, but make sure it’s legal and clearly defined.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Place a gold coin bowl on your study or work table.

RABBIT

Love: A simple message will ease your heart today.

Health: Eat leafy green vegetables to improve blood flow and mood.

Career: A new project partner will arrive, and you seem to be a good match.

Wealth: It’s a good time to start a small savings plan.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Hang white curtains and avoid overly thick fabric.

DRAGON

Love: They’re not angry, just stressed. A good talk will help.

Health: Avoid the evening chill; wear pajamas or use a blanket before sleeping.

Career: A great day to reconnect with a former client.

Wealth: You’ll earn from previous efforts, a reward for your perseverance.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Place a blue plate with salt outside your door at night and throw it away in the morning.

SNAKE

Love: Someone secretly admires you. Your aura is magnetic today — enjoy it.

Health: Watch your stomach; you might be consuming too much coffee or sugar.

Career: You are a natural strategist — use it for long-term planning.

Wealth: You’ve had an idea in mind for a while; now is the time to study it further.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Keep a green malachite or aventurine in your wallet.

HORSE

Love: The energy between you feels light and sweet again — enjoy it.

Health: Avoid raw or street food to prevent stomach upset.

Career: Recognition from your boss or superior may come your way. Stay humble.

Wealth: A good day to pay off debt, as money flow energy is light and positive.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 4

Advice: Place a silver coin in the northeast part of your home.

GOAT

Love: You’ll hear a secret today, but not everything you know should be shared right away.

Health: Maintain good posture, especially if you sit for long periods.

Career: Work pressure is present but manageable with organized tasks.

Wealth: Small earnings from multiple sources will add up to savings.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 6

Advice: Wear an orange carnelian bracelet for confidence.

MONKEY

Love: Not all teasing is cute; be careful with humor that can offend.

Health: Eat fruits today to help digestion and boost energy.

Career: It’s a great time to volunteer for a new assignment.

Wealth: A small financial win may come your way — save it instead of boasting.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 5

Advice: Place a brown ceramic bowl with salt near your workspace and replace it weekly.

ROOSTER

Love: Your emotions may feel like a rollercoaster today, but don’t take it out on your partner.

Health: Take time to stretch, especially if you’re always in front of a computer.

Career: A message will arrive that inspires your career path.

Wealth: Possible gains from reward points, rebates, or cashback.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: Keep fresh plants near your doorway.

DOG

Love: If there’s a misunderstanding, don’t delay fixing it. Sometimes all it takes is a simple apology.

Health: Cut down on salty food to avoid swelling or high blood pressure.

Career: Someone may ask for your help — show that you’re a team player.

Wealth: Money flow is good as long as you avoid overspending.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 2

Advice: Place a gold coin charm in the north corner of your living room.

PIG

Love: It’s a sweet day for you both, but be honest with your emotions. Don’t force a smile if you’re sad inside.

Health: Keep a proper sleep routine. You’re tired but still pushing yourself.

Career: A good day for group projects. Avoid being too dominant.

Wealth: Expect a free drink or treat from a friend — a small blessing.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 8

Advice: Keep your dining area bright and cheerful. Don’t leave the tablecloth messy overnight, as it absorbs negative vibes when neglected until evening.

