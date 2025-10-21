Dagoon, Gecosala secure twin titles

Jan Cadee Dagoon and Krelz Gecolasa emerged as the biggest revelations of the Gentry National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Colegio San Agustin courts in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan over the weekend, each capturing twin titles to underscore their rise as future stars of Philippine tennis.

Dagoon, a multi-titled campaigner, lived up to her billing as the second seed in the girls’ 16U division, exacting revenge for top-seed and fellow Olongapo City rising star Ayl Gonzaga’s earlier loss to Izabelle Camcam in the semifinals. In a display of dominance, she blanked Camcam, 6-0, 6-0, to claim the crown.

In the 18U semis, she survived a tight battle with Gonzaga, 6-3, 7-6(3), before dismantling Dania Bulanadi, 6-1, 6-2, to complete her two-title romp.

Her impressive campaign didn’t end there. Dagoon went on to claim a third crown, teaming up with Gonzaga to clinch the 18U doubles title with a commanding 8-2 win over Bulanadi and Athena Liwag — a feat that stamped her class and showcased her versatility across both singles and doubles play in the tournament which featured some of the country’s most talented junior players, competing under the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) national circuit.

Gonzaga, meanwhile, made her own statement by ruling her own age category.

Just 14 years old, she showcased poise and maturity beyond her years, sweeping past Liwag, 6-2, 6-2, in the semis and then routing Vania Parawan, 6-0, 6-3, to rule her age division. Her performance confirmed her as one of the brightest prospects on the national junior tennis radar.

Gecolasa, hailing from Midsayap, North Cotabato, also completed a golden double with gritty performances in the boys’ side. He toppled top seed Brendan Morales in the 16U finals, 4-6, 6-3, 4-0(ret.), after a clinical 6-1, 6-2 demolition of Muhammad Keyan Sarip in the 14U championship.

Meanwhile, Kean Enriquez stole the spotlight in the boys’ premier division with a remarkable underdog run. Unseeded and unfazed, he stunned No. 2 seed Morales, 6-0, 6-3, in the quarterfinals, then ousted third ranked Julio Naredo, 6-3, 6-1, before outlasting fellow dark horse Ezio Martelino in the finals, 7-6(6), 5-3(ret.). Martelino had earlier shocked top seed Gavin Kraut in the semis, 6-3, 6-3, but couldn’t match Enriquez’s resilience in the final stretch.