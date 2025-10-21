Cortez, Sierba grab UAAP spotlight

De La Salle University and University of Santo Tomas went perfect to close Round 1 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 basketball tournaments, thanks to the heroics of Jacob Cortez and Karylle Sierba.

Cortez stepped up just in time in La Salle’s victories over the University of the Philippines and University of the East, while Sierba glowed like no other against Far Eastern University and Adamson University, earning them the Collegiate Press Corps Players of the Week nods for the period of 15 to 19 October.

The former one-time National Collegiate Athletic Association champion from San Beda shone when La Salle needed him the most, putting up 26 points, five assists, four steals, and two rebounds against the Red Warriors in their 111-110 overtime victory last Wednesday, as they missed Mason Amos and eventually Kean Baclaan due to MCL injuries.

Cortez then powered La Salle in taking down the defending champion Fighting Maroons, 72-69, in a rematch of the Finals of the last two UAAP seasons, tallying 12 points, six dimes, four boards, and two steals to steer the Taft-based dribblers to their fourth win in seven games.