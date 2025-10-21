Coach Jay: The choreographer behind SB19’s moves and message

Behind every jaw-dropping performance and perfectly synchronized step of SB19 stands one man whose creative vision helped define the look, feel, and power of P-pop choreography — Coach Jay.

From the explosive movements of “GENTO” to the emotionally charged flow of “DAM” and the electrifying rhythm of “DUNGKA”, his choreographies have not only thrilled fans but also reshaped how dance is seen in the modern Filipino music scene.

In his guesting on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Coach Jay gave audiences a rare glimpse into the artistry behind the group’s performances — and the personalities that make SB19 such a powerful force on stage.

The Art of Individual Strengths

“Each of them has their own strength,” Coach Jay shared. “They all have their own identity.”

He described Stell as the quickest to learn choreography.

“Sa sayaw madali din siyang maka-pick up, kasi choreographer din si Stell eh,” he said with admiration, acknowledging Stell’s precision and technical skill.

Pablo, he noted, brings emotion and depth to every movement.

“Si Pablo naman, masipag talaga siya at talagang ‘yung feelings niya, the way siya sumasayaw, nakikita mo sa kaniya.”

When it came to Ken, Coach Jay highlighted his unmistakable stage presence.

“Si Ken naman, ‘yung swag and character niya.”

Meanwhile, Justin radiates lightness and fluidity in motion.

“Si Justin naman para siyang light kapag siya ang sumasayaw.”

And Josh? Coach Jay pointed out his edge and intensity.

“Si Josh naman ‘yung angas niya and lakas ng loob niya.”

When asked who the strongest dancer among the five is, Coach Jay didn’t hesitate to give a collective nod.

“Para sa akin, lahat sila.”

From Ballet to P-pop

Before he became known as the man behind SB19’s dynamic performances, Coach Jay’s roots were in a completely different genre — ballet and contemporary dance.

“Sa totoo lang, nagsimula talaga ako sa ballet and contemporary,” he revealed, showing that his foundation in grace and form deeply informs his choreography today.

Before joining SB19’s team, he also worked with the award-winning dance group XB Gensan, an experience that further refined his mastery of choreography and stage production.

A Collaborative Creative Process

Coach Jay shared that every dance he creates starts with the music itself.

“Pinapakinggan ko talaga ‘yung music, and then bini-visualize ko siya,” he explained.

His process is highly collaborative, often blending his own ideas with the group’s personalities to make every performance authentic and emotionally resonant.

This synergy between direction and individuality is what allows SB19’s performances to transcend the typical — each movement, each beat, each expression telling a story that connects with audiences across the world.

From classical ballet beginnings to choreographing for P-pop’s biggest global act, Coach Jay’s journey is a testament to passion, versatility, and vision — proof that true movement begins not just with the body, but with the heart.