The celebration featured a delightful display of Spanish cuisine, such as tapas, paella, jamon, lamb and a variety of delicious desserts that transported guests to Spain’s rich culinary landscape.

Throughout the evening, guests engaged in warm exchanges, toasts and reflections on the importance of preserving the Spanish language and cultural heritage within the Filipino context. The celebration was not merely a commemoration of Spain’s national day but meaningful reminder of how history continues to shape identity, friendship and cultural appreciation.

The Casino Español with its old-world charm served as the perfect venue for this cultural festivity, echoing Cebu’s colonial past and its evolving Hispanic influence.

The unwavering dedication of the entire board, combined with the hands-on leadership of general manager Anton Sloot, ensured that the celebration became a truly memorable event, one that will be fondly remembered by all who attended.

On the Cover Band ensured that the guests danced the night away.