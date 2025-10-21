The Dia de la Hispanidad celebration at the Casino Español de Cebu was a vibrant tribute to the enduring cultural ties between Spain and the Philippines. The event brought together members of Cebu’s Spanish Filipino communities and guests in an atmosphere filled with tradition, camaraderie and elegance.
The evening begun with the board of directors led by its president Luis Moro, vice president Javier Sala, house chairman Dino Diez, secretary Manol Larrañaga, treasurer Oliver Ko and sports director Ramon Durano IV welcoming attendees to the formal cena y baile at the elegantly decorated grand ballroom, Salon de España.
The brief program started with the singing of the national anthems of both countries followed by welcome remarks by its president Luis Moro. Secretary Larrañaga in fluent Spanish introduced the guest of honor, Ambassador Miguel Utray who gave a brief insight into the history and values that continue to unite both nations centuries after the first encounter. Treasurer Oliver Ko led the ceremonial toast honoring both nations, expressing heartfelt wishes for the enduring friendship and strong ties that continue to unite them.
The celebration featured a delightful display of Spanish cuisine, such as tapas, paella, jamon, lamb and a variety of delicious desserts that transported guests to Spain’s rich culinary landscape.
Throughout the evening, guests engaged in warm exchanges, toasts and reflections on the importance of preserving the Spanish language and cultural heritage within the Filipino context. The celebration was not merely a commemoration of Spain’s national day but meaningful reminder of how history continues to shape identity, friendship and cultural appreciation.
The Casino Español with its old-world charm served as the perfect venue for this cultural festivity, echoing Cebu’s colonial past and its evolving Hispanic influence.
The unwavering dedication of the entire board, combined with the hands-on leadership of general manager Anton Sloot, ensured that the celebration became a truly memorable event, one that will be fondly remembered by all who attended.
On the Cover Band ensured that the guests danced the night away.