Carpio’s gold pumps up Filipino bets

MANAMA, Bahrain — The Philippines formally starts its medal quest in the 3rd Asian Youth Games (AYG) already sporting a gold following the exploits of Kram Airam Carpio in pencak silat.

Carpio delivered late Monday in the girls’ 51-55 kilogram with a 33-19 win over Indonesia’s Qiken Dwi Tata Olifia.

The opening ceremonies take place Wednesday at the Exhibition World Bahrain.

“Thank you so much for your support. I hope our Filipino fans will continue to cheer for the entire team. We’re here to represent the Philippines, and together we can make the country proud,” Carpio said, calling on the 141-strong Philippine delegation to put its best foot forward in the event that lured the participation of 45 nations.

The Philippines has entries in volleyball, teqball, golf, triathlon, mixed martial arts, taekwondo, muay, athletics, boxing, cycling, weightlifting, table tennis, badminton, wrestling, swimming, jiujitsu and kurash.

The major youth sporting spectacle features over 4,300 athletes competing across 253 events in 24 sports.