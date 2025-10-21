BSK poll voter’s registration at 36K on first day

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) logged more than 36,000 new voters on the first day of the nationwide registration for the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the poll body announced Tuesday.

The region with the highest number of registrants was Region 4-A (Calabarzon) with 8,200, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) with 4,637 and Region 3 (Central Luzon) with 4,100.

Comelec is currently implementing its special “Register Anywhere” program, allowing voters to file applications outside of their place of residence.

In Metro Manila, three initial sites were opened: Luneta, the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM).

Comelec chairperson George Garcia said the “Register Anywhere” program will be extended to all capital towns and highly urbanized cities and will run until 18 May 2026.