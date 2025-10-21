Bryan Bros lights up Sta. Elena

STA. ROSA, Laguna — The Bryan Bros — Wesley and George Bryan — are out to steal a bit of thunder from golf’s biggest names at the International Series Philippines this week at Sta. Elena Golf Club in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

With more than 689,000 subscribers and over 116 million views on YouTube, Bryan Bros Golf has become one of the most popular golf channels in the world. Most fans know the brothers for their viral trick-shot videos — golf balls flying off rooftops, wedges getting more airtime than drivers, and a healthy dose of laughter in between.

But behind the fun is some serious talent. Wesley is a PGA Tour winner (2017 RBC Heritage), while George has collected wins on several developmental tours. And this week, the duo are teeing it up alongside major champions like Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed — you know, just your average, everyday competition.

“I’m playing in the same tournament as major champions — plural,” George said, shaking his head.

“Like, that doesn’t even make sense. I’m jet-lagged, but I know this is real.”

Wesley chuckled. “He’s not wrong. It’s wild. I’ve played with a lot of great players, but this is different — flying halfway across the world, playing in a new country, thanks to something that started as a YouTube channel. Pretty surreal.”

The brothers admit they didn’t expect the warm reception from Filipino fans.

“You think Bryan Bros, YouTube, America — so your audience is mostly back home,” George said.

“But the second we announced we were coming to the Philippines, the DMs started rolling in. People were like, ‘Oh my God, can we come watch you play?’ That’s awesome.”

“For us, it’s huge,” Wesley added.

“Even if there are just a few people here who watch our videos, that’s a win. We get to meet the people who support us — it means a lot.”

Still, they’re not forgetting why they came.

“You better believe we’re checking the leaderboard,” Wesley joked.

“George beat Sergio Garcia in Germany this summer. And yeah, I beat Patrick Reed the last time we teed it up together. So we’re keeping tabs on those big names. Maybe George knocks off another one this week.”

Competition aside, the brothers see the trip as a chance to tell a different kind of story.

“Sure, we want to play well — let’s be honest, we want to win,” George said, laughing.

“But we also want to show how cool golf is here. The people, the culture, the energy — it’s so different from what we’re used to, and that’s what we want to share with the world.”

When they’re not smashing drives down Sta. Elena’s fairways, the Bryans are behind the camera, filming for their Bryan Bros Golf channel. Expect plenty of behind-the-scenes clips — from jetlag jokes to a little Filipino hospitality — and maybe even a trick shot or two if no one’s looking.