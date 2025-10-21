Bong Go to Trillanes: ‘You are barking at the wrong tree’

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go broke his silence following the filing of plunder and criminal complaints against him and former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte by former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, calling the allegations “baseless” and a “recycled diversionary tactic.”

“I have been expecting this complaint, and now we are in the proper forum to prove the baselessness of his allegations,” Go told reporters in a press conference at the Senate on Tuesday.

“I now have the opportunity to answer him point-by-point before the Ombudsman, and not in the media anymore,” he stressed.

Trillanes filed a 35-page complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman earlier this week, accusing Duterte, Go, and two of Go’s relatives of funneling nearly P7 billion in infrastructure projects to family-owned companies — CLTG Builders, reportedly owned by Go’s father, and Alfrego Builders & Supply, owned by his brother.

The complaint also links the two firms to at least 200 government projects, mainly in the Davao region, allegedly awarded from 2007 up to 2024, including under Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” program.

Trillanes cited data from the Commission on Audit (COA) and public infrastructure records to back up his allegations.

Among the projects highlighted were five recent flood control projects worth P327 million, completed between August 2023 and November 2024.

These were implemented in Davao City and Davao del Sur and included multiple concrete revetment constructions along the Talomo and Davao rivers.

Go fires back

In response, Go denied any wrongdoing and insisted he is not a contractor and has no role in the awarding of infrastructure projects.

“Let's not deviate from the truth. I notice that there are people who are causing trouble. There are people behind this who are only disturbing the truth. But, I am one with the Filipinos in this crusade and fight against corruption,” he said.

Go claimed the accusations are part of a political smear campaign that has resurfaced multiple times, first in 2018, again in 2021, and now ahead of the 2025 elections.

“In 2021, he thought I was running. Same issue—July of 2021. Last year, when I ran again for re-election on July 6, 2024.Same issue. Same. The clothes he's wearing now. Today. July of 2024. This was last year. The polo he's wearing is still the same color. It's still rehashed. Even his polo is still rehashed. He used it again. That's the same thing he used to destroy me,” Go said.

He further alleged that the true motive behind the complaint is to protect certain “financiers” and to deflect attention from ongoing scandals within the current administration, particularly in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Where are the ones who should be blamed for the issue of flood control? Where are they? Why didn't you mention the big shots?,” Go asked, accusing Trillanes of protecting powerful figures allegedly involved in anomalous flood control projects.

The senator also emphasized that the nation’s focus should be on the bigger corruption issues, not on what he calls “manufactured” complaints.

“Corruption is rampant in the current government. The real issues of flood control scandals, ghost projects, and substandard projects. That’s the issue now,” he said.

Go also called on the Ombudsman, the DPWH, and the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) to seek the truth behind these infrastructure anomalies.

“Let’s not deviate from the truth. Seek the truth, not the script,” Go repeated throughout his statement. “People are waiting. Don’t cover up the truth, or it will be a mess.”

According to Trillanes, the alleged funneling of government projects dates back to when Duterte was mayor of Davao City and continued through his presidency.

He pointed out that over P3.2 billion worth of projects were awarded to CLTG Builders in 2017 alone, and that Alfrego Builders was awarded P1.74 billion from 2007 to 2018.

Trillanes claimed that there is a “clear pattern” of favoritism toward the family businesses of the senator.

He argued that this could constitute potential violations of the Plunder Law, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials.

Trillanes also pointed out that CLTG Builders, a firm linked to Go’s family, had entered into joint ventures with St. Gerrard Construction, a company already under investigation for its alleged involvement in the ongoing flood-control corruption scandal.

Go meanwhile dismissed the allegations, saying Trillanes should target genuinely corrupt officials rather than repeatedly singling him out.

“The truth is coming out. Who are the real ‘cong-tractors’? It’s the contractors who hold the contracts and earn the money. These contractors are also congressmen. These are the people you should be going after, Trillanes,” Go said.

“You refuse to go after them because they are your financiers,” he added.

Go further alleged that the funds Trillanes used during his past investigations of the former President may have originated from the same flood-control kickbacks now under scrutiny.

“To Trillanes: You are barking at the wrong tree. If you are really serious, why don’t you file a case against corrupt officials? Why don’t you file a case against your financiers? Those contractors. You know that. We’ve been holding hearings here in the Senate about that for months now,” Go said.

He said Trillanes is wrong people in his anti-corruption efforts by ignoring allegedly corrupt congressmen who are also contractors, whom Go refers to as “Cong-tractors,” and implying that Trillanes avoids going after them because they are his political backers or financiers.

