BOC, LTO sign MOA to curb vehicle smuggling

(October 21 2025) Bureau of Customs BOC Land Transportation Office LTO led by BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao, along with LTO Atty. Martin Ontog and Office of the commissioner staff Jek Casipit signed a memorandum of Agreement MOA to strengthen coordination and to combat on smuggled vehicles, BOC commissioner said the agreement shows a collaboration effort between the BOC and LTO in promoting transparency and coordinated enforcement, held at LTO office in Quezon City on Tuesday October 21 2025. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











