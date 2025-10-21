BingoPlus backs Future Ace Program to nurture next-generation Filipino golfers

The ADT, sanctioned by the Asian Tour, serves as a vital pathway for golfers seeking to compete in the Pro-Am competition hosted by the International Series Philippines, presented by BingoPlus. This collaboration between BingoPlus, the International Series, and the ADT has raised the tournament’s prize purse by 20 percent to $120,000 and improved player amenities, underscoring the brand’s commitment to supporting both competition and athlete welfare.

“It’s great to have such a strong partner on board,” said Ken Kudo, ADT General Manager. “These partnerships are imperative for any event — to have partners that believe in the sport and in promoting the country. Without partners like BingoPlus and the BingoPlus Foundation, you wouldn’t be able to stage any events.”

For the Future Ace candidates, the experience proved both inspiring and rewarding.

“It’s a very nice and well-prepared event by BingoPlus since sila yung presentor nito. Well organized kasi very planned lahat from transportation, tee times, and everything on time,” said Diego Salazar, one of the finalists.