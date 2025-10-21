BingoPlus backs Future Ace Program to nurture next-generation Filipino golfers

BingoPlus, a long-time supporter of Philippine sports, is taking Filipino golf dreamers a step closer to their goals through its partnership with the Asian Development Tour (ADT) and the International Series Philippines (ISP). On 15 October, Future Ace candidates had a world-class golf experience, playing alongside international and local professional golfers in an event designed to determine the final top three players advancing to the Future Ace Program.
The ADT, sanctioned by the Asian Tour, serves as a vital pathway for golfers seeking to compete in the Pro-Am competition hosted by the International Series Philippines, presented by BingoPlus. This collaboration between BingoPlus, the International Series, and the ADT has raised the tournament’s prize purse by 20 percent to $120,000 and improved player amenities, underscoring the brand’s commitment to supporting both competition and athlete welfare.
“It’s great to have such a strong partner on board,” said Ken Kudo, ADT General Manager. “These partnerships are imperative for any event — to have partners that believe in the sport and in promoting the country. Without partners like BingoPlus and the BingoPlus Foundation, you wouldn’t be able to stage any events.”
For the Future Ace candidates, the experience proved both inspiring and rewarding.
“It’s a very nice and well-prepared event by BingoPlus since sila yung presentor nito. Well organized kasi very planned lahat from transportation, tee times, and everything on time,” said Diego Salazar, one of the finalists.
The Future Ace Program, launched by BingoPlus, aims to nurture young Filipino golfers by providing training funds, equipment, and international exposure. From 20 hopefuls, Diego Salazar, Sherra Gross, and Lea Macapagal emerged as the top three winners. Each received a P200,000 training fund and P100,000 worth of golf equipment, along with the opportunity to play with professional golfers.
“I’ve been golfing for about two years now, and I think with the help of coaching and the P200,000 training budget, my game will be more refined and controlled,” Salazar said.
Macapagal added that the event highlighted how programs like this can transform Filipino talent.
“I’m so happy when I saw that BingoPlus and the International Series were hosting this. There are so many talented Filipinos who play golf—they just need someone to boost them.”
Extending its support even further, BingoPlus awarded ₱50,000 training budgets to runners-up Joan Gutierrez and Ethelenne Cinio, reflecting its continued dedication to sports development in the Philippines.
“It’s really pleasant to be here for a change and to showcase the Philippines to our members,” Kudo added, praising the country’s growing golf community.
The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus will hold its four-day tournament from 23 to 26 October, with free viewing on the first two days. Tickets are available at SM Tickets online.
BingoPlus, under DigiPlus Interactive Corp., continues to pioneer digital entertainment in the Philippines with platforms like ArenaPlus and GameZone, all dedicated to promoting Filipino talent and sportsmanship.