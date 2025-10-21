Belle Mariano featured in U.S. TV show, ‘Good Day, LA’

Star Cinema AdProm head Mico del Rosario proudly shared in his Facebook account photos of Mariano’s guesting with this caption: “Still over the moon over this major milestone and creating new memories at that — that one of our talents is doing an in-studio appearance in a mainstream US show. Great job Ciao Bella! Good Day, LA just got a bit brighter today with you there! #MeetGreetAndBye.”

In the interview, Mariano expressed gratitude to the fans who followed her everywhere.

“Some of them, actually, you know, they wait so long. Even just going in here in LA, they wait.”

“Some of them waited at the airport and that really moves me, you know and they’re the ones who’s been there for me ever since,” she said.

“I started showbiz when I was nine, you know, throughout the duration of me being in the industry I saw their love and support for me and I’m forever grateful to them,” she added.

Is Heart Evangelista a French citizen?

Another controversy is dangling on Heart Evangelista as Reddit Chika, in a now-removed post titled “Is Heart Evangelista French?,” made it appear that the fashion icon declared herself as French citizen in a business document.