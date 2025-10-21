Belle Mariano featured in U.S. TV show, ‘Good Day, LA’

Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano is more than lucky enough to have guested in a TV show in the US while promoting her latest movie, Meet, Greet & ‘Bye, which also stars Piolo Pascual, Joshua Garcia, JK Labajo and Maricel Soriano.
Star Cinema AdProm head Mico del Rosario proudly shared in his Facebook account photos of Mariano’s guesting with this caption: “Still over the moon over this major milestone and creating new memories at that — that one of our talents is doing an in-studio appearance in a mainstream US show. Great job Ciao Bella! Good Day, LA just got a bit brighter today with you there! #MeetGreetAndBye.”
In the interview, Mariano expressed gratitude to the fans who followed her everywhere.
“Some of them, actually, you know, they wait so long. Even just going in here in LA, they wait.”
“Some of them waited at the airport and that really moves me, you know and they’re the ones who’s been there for me ever since,” she said.
“I started showbiz when I was nine, you know, throughout the duration of me being in the industry I saw their love and support for me and I’m forever grateful to them,” she added.
Is Heart Evangelista a French citizen?
Another controversy is dangling on Heart Evangelista as Reddit Chika, in a now-removed post titled “Is Heart Evangelista French?,” made it appear that the fashion icon declared herself as French citizen in a business document.
“In late 2023, a company named HEARTWORLD SAS was created in France by a woman named Alice LeClair. The official papers at the time shows she was the sole owner. She is the company’s President today,” the post said.
“In January 2924, the ownership changed. All shares, 1000 shares at 1veuro each, were transferred to a new owner: Love Marie Ongpauco-Escudero.”
“The issue is that on the official business documents with the French document, Love Marie Ongpauco reportedly declared herself a French citizen, with each page initialed and the last page signed with her full signature.”
“These documents are publicly available at the French government’s INPI website,” the report concluded.
Is this true, Ms. Evangelista?
Interestingly, in 2023, Evangelista disclosed that she had her blood tested in Paris and the result says that she had Pinoy, Spanish, Chinese and French blood.
“Pinoy / Español / Chinese and 5 percent French. According to my sisters DNA test. I knew there was an explanation why I loved Paris so much. All it took was one drop,” she wrote as caption on Instagram.
Evangelista, in 2024, shared publicly her Paris apartment in a reality series, Heart World. Her abode is neatly tucked near The Louvre Palace which is close to Rue de Rivoli and Palais Royal.
In a PEP article, it claimed that Evangelista has a chair “crafted by Belgian designers Alexis Verstraeten and Pauline Montironi for their brand AP Collection priced at GBO 9,710 which is equivalent to P735,333.45.”
She also showed her Fornaseti ceramic Roman Foot Umbrella and Stick stands priced at USD 1,325 which is equivalent to P77,394.59 in Philippine peso.
The article also noted the “exact mirror in Heart’s home at Selency, an online marketplace for vintage furniture, priced at UER 3,490 or around P219,744.36.”
So, yes Virginia, Evangelista does have French blood in her DNA, but does that make her a French netizen?
We’re more than willing to get your answer on this, Ms. Evangelista.