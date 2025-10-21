500 and counting: Anytime Fitness Asia expands regional reach

Anytime Fitness Asia has marked a historic milestone with the opening of its 500th club across the region, underscoring its position as the fastest-growing 24-hour fitness network in Asia.

To celebrate the achievement, eight clubs across eight markets — the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam — held simultaneous grand openings on 19 September highlighting the brand’s unity and regional strength.

The milestone follows Anytime Fitness Asia’s recognition as the Overall Winner – International Franchisor of the Year at the 2025 Franchising and Licensing Association (FLA) Singapore Awards, solidifying its leadership and credibility in the fitness industry.

“This milestone is a powerful symbol of our growth and unity,” said Luke Guanlao, Group CEO of Inspire Brands Asia (IBA). “With more than 5,600 clubs across 42 countries, Anytime Fitness is the world’s largest 24-hour fitness franchise — and our purpose, Train For Your Life, drives us to be more than a gym. Reaching 500 clubs in Asia is just the beginning, and we’re committed to expanding further into new markets while continuing to be a lifetime partner in health and wellness.”

Johannes Raadsma, President and Co-Founder of IBA, echoed this sentiment: “Every one of our 500 clubs tells a story of resilience, entrepreneurship, and community. This milestone highlights not only our growth, but also the trust of our members and the dedication of our staff, franchisees, and partners who make our network thrive and united across Asia.”

In the Philippines, the celebration was held at Anytime Fitness McKinley West in Taguig — one of the participating branches in the synchronized event. The club is located in the heart of the McKinley West community, surrounded by residential areas, offices, and commercial centers, making it easily accessible to members looking to integrate fitness into their daily routines.

The McKinley West branch features 24/7 access, group classes, and state-of-the-art equipment for cardio, functional, and strength training. The gym’s design reflects the brand’s philosophy of helping members stay active, consistent, and connected to their health goals.

Other participating clubs in the regional celebration included AF Tampines (Singapore), AF Austin Green (Malaysia), AF Hang Hau (Hong Kong), AF Citimall Cimanggis (Indonesia), AF Oasis Ratchapruek (Thailand), AF Taoyuan Yiwen (Taiwan), and AF Vincom Grand Park (Vietnam).

Anytime Fitness continues to set itself apart by combining global accessibility with local community engagement through its 24-hour access model, integrated coaching system, and strong emphasis on personalized wellness.