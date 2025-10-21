30 years of laughter: The Valeen-Lovely-Chariz story from Bubble Gang

Three decades of unstoppable laughter, legendary sketches, and unforgettable punchlines — that’s the legacy of Bubble Gang, the Philippines’ longest-running comedy show. But beyond the laughs, one of its greatest gifts has been friendship.

Valeen Montenegro, Chariz Solomon, and Lovely Abella — affectionately known to fans as ValeenChaGa — reunited in celebration of the show’s 30th anniversary, proving that real friendship doesn’t fade even when the camera stops rolling.

Lessons Behind the Laughter

During their guesting on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the three actresses looked back at how Bubble Gang shaped their craft and work ethic.

For Lovely Abella, professionalism was her greatest takeaway.

“Ako naging professional talaga sa *Bubble Gang na kapag oras na ng script-reading namin, kailangang ibigay mo ang atensiyon mo dun sa ginagawa naming,” pahayag ni Lovely.

Valeen Montenegro highlighted discipline as the core of good comedy.

“Ako, discipline,” ayon naman kay Valeen. “Parang iyong contrast niya na nagpapatawa ka but it’s the discipline in you na kailangang seryoso ka talaga.”

Chariz Solomon, who recently won Best Comedy Actress at the Star Awards for Television, credited her timing and confidence to years spent doing sketch comedy on the show.

When Friendship Meets Change

But behind the humor and chemistry, there were also growing pains. When asked how their friendship was affected after Valeen and Lovely left the show, Lovely was candid.

“Marami talaga. Dito ko isisiwalat, Tito Boy,” prangkang pahayag ni Lovely. “Hindi ko naman ginusto na tanggalin ako diba?”

She admitted feeling hurt when her spot in the trio was quickly filled after her departure.

“Eto na may pumasok. Si Dasuri. Nagkaroon ng ValChaRi. Iyong ValeenChaGa nawala,” she shared, laughing as Chariz and Valeen joined in.

Still, Lovely chose to let time and prayer heal the tension.

“Hinayaan ko talaga na dumating iyong moment,” she said. “Sabi ko, this is the right moment. Masasabi ko na iyong nasa loob ko.”

Eventually, that moment came — and it was Chariz who opened the conversation, admitting she too had felt jealous during that time.

“Na-back to you ako, Tito Boy!” natatawang pahayag ni Chariz.

The Pain of Being Left Behind

In a rare emotional turn, Chariz revealed her own perspective — the quiet pain of being the one left behind.

“Ang never kong naikuwento sa kanila, diba parang they were sad because they were leaving the show. Pero hindi niyo ba naisip na kung kayo iyong natirang nag-iisa… So in that way na-feel ko, when I was doing my make up kanina, sabi ko paano kung ganito iyong napi-feel kong hurt, paano pa kaya si Kuya Bitoy (Michael V) na simula pa lang, lahat ng mga nakasama niya doon kailangan nang umalis,” she said.

Boy Abunda, visibly moved, praised Chariz for that insight.

“That perspective ang hindi natin pinupuntahan madalas,” he said. “Ang nakikita natin sila ang nawala. Paano na lang iyong feeling ng naiwan?”

A Legacy of Humor and Heart

As Bubble Gang celebrates its 30th year, it remains a show that defined Filipino sketch comedy and launched countless stars — but more than that, it built lasting bonds among its cast.

The friendship of Valeen, Lovely, and Chariz is proof that laughter may have been what brought them together, but love and respect are what keep them close to this day.