The pacific pilgrims

The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus has attracted a star-studded international field featuring multiple Major champions and leading players from the LIV Golf League and the Asian Tour.
Here is a list of the key international stars who took a long flight to the Philippines to be part of four memorable days of intense golf action at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.
John Catlin
United States
The 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit Champion and a multiple-time Asian Tour winner. Known for his aggressive, winning mentality, with back-to-back wins at the International Series Macau and the Saudi Open.
Dustin Johnson
United States
Richard Bland
England
Two-time Senior Major Champion and a fan-favorite veteran of the sport. Has recorded multiple top-15 finishes in the LIV Golf League this season as a member of Cleeks GC.
Kevin Na
United States
A five-time winner on the PGA Tour. Known for his distinctive pre-shot routine and highly regarded short game. He is a co-captain of Iron Heads GC.
Louis Oosthuizen
South Africa
2010 Open Championship winner at St. Andrews. He is the captain of the Stinger GC team in the LIV Golf League and has finished runner-up in all four Major championships.
Scott Vincent
Zimbabwe
The 2024 International Series Morocco Champion. A consistent high finisher on the Asian Tour who has secured a place on the LIV Golf League’s Iron Heads GC for next season via the International Series Rankings.
Danthai Boonma
Thailand
A rising Asian Tour star currently ranked highly on the International Series rankings. A recent runner-up at the International Series Morocco.
Ben Campbell New Zealand
2024 International Series Morocco Champion and 2023 Hong Kong Open winner. A member of RangeGoats GC.
Danny Lee
New Zealand
A winner on both the PGA Tour and the European Tour. Known for his consistent ball-striking and is a member of the Iron Heads GC team.
Patrick Reed
United States
2018 Masters Champion. An intense competitor and Ryder Cup star, known for his clutch putting and never-say-die attitude. He is a prominent member of the 4Aces GC team in the LIV Golf League.
Kazuki Higa
Japan
A dominant force on the Asian Tour, recently winning back-to-back tournaments (Shinhan Donghae Open and Yeangder TPC). He is currently leading the Asian Tour Order of Merit and is an eight-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour.
Caleb Surratt
United States
Highly-rated American youngster and standout amateur who recently turned professional and is a member of Legion XIII.
Marc Leishman
Australia
A veteran with six PGA Tour victories. Known for his world-class short game and has recorded multiple individual and team wins on the LIV Golf League as a member of Ripper GC.
Anthony Kim
United States
Former US Ryder Cup star making a highly anticipated comeback to professional golf as a LIV Golf League wild card.
Charl Schwartzel South Africa
2011 Masters Champion. A consistent world-class player and former Asian Tour Order of Merit winner. He is a key member of the all-South African Stinger GC team on the LIV Golf League.