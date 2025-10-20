The pacific pilgrims

SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus has attracted a star-studded international field featuring multiple Major champions and leading players from the LIV Golf League and the Asian Tour.

Here is a list of the key international stars who took a long flight to the Philippines to be part of four memorable days of intense golf action at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

John Catlin

United States

The 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit Champion and a multiple-time Asian Tour winner. Known for his aggressive, winning mentality, with back-to-back wins at the International Series Macau and the Saudi Open.

JUSTIN CASTERLINE

Dustin Johnson

United States

SAM HODDE

Richard Bland 

England 

Two-time Senior Major Champion and a fan-favorite veteran of the sport. Has recorded multiple top-15 finishes in the LIV Golf League this season as a member of Cleeks GC.

JAMIE SQUIRE

Kevin Na 

United States 

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour. Known for his distinctive pre-shot routine and highly regarded short game. He is a co-captain of Iron Heads GC.

JUNG YEON-JE

Louis Oosthuizen 

South Africa

2010 Open Championship winner at St. Andrews. He is the captain of the Stinger GC team in the LIV Golf League and has finished runner-up in all four Major championships.

JUNG YEON-JE

Scott Vincent

Zimbabwe

The 2024 International Series Morocco Champion. A consistent high finisher on the Asian Tour who has secured a place on the LIV Golf League’s Iron Heads GC for next season via the International Series Rankings.

PAUL LAKATOS

Danthai Boonma

Thailand 

A rising Asian Tour star currently ranked highly on the International Series rankings. A recent runner-up at the International Series Morocco.

LAUREN SOPOURN

Ben Campbell New Zealand

2024 International Series Morocco Champion and 2023 Hong Kong Open winner. A member of RangeGoats GC.

ALEX GOODLETT

Danny Lee

New Zealand

A winner on both the PGA Tour and the European Tour. Known for his consistent ball-striking and is a member of the Iron Heads GC team.

PATRICK MCDERMOTT

Patrick Reed 

United States 

2018 Masters Champion. An intense competitor and Ryder Cup star, known for his clutch putting and never-say-die attitude. He is a prominent member of the 4Aces GC team in the LIV Golf League.

PETER PARKS

Kazuki Higa 

Japan 

A dominant force on the Asian Tour, recently winning back-to-back tournaments (Shinhan Donghae Open and Yeangder TPC). He is currently leading the Asian Tour Order of Merit and is an eight-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour.

DAVID CANNON

Caleb Surratt 

United States

Highly-rated American youngster and standout amateur who recently turned professional and is a member of Legion XIII.

LAUREN SOPOURN

Marc Leishman 

Australia 

A veteran with six PGA Tour victories. Known for his world-class short game and has recorded multiple individual and team wins on the LIV Golf League as a member of Ripper GC.

MEGAN BRIGGS

Anthony Kim 

United States

Former US Ryder Cup star making a highly anticipated comeback to professional golf as a LIV Golf League wild card.

EZRA SHAW

Charl Schwartzel South Africa 

2011 Masters Champion. A consistent world-class player and former Asian Tour Order of Merit winner. He is a key member of the all-South African Stinger GC team on the LIV Golf League.

