The emergence of Phl cinema’s new golden era

Eric Charles Matti, Ronald Stephen Monteverde and Rodel Nacianceno sound like the names of a prestigious law firm. But what this trio truly represents is a powerful collaboration: acclaimed filmmaker
Erik Matti, maverick producer Dondon Monteverde, and actor-director Coco Martin (the screen name of Rodel Nacianceno), the so-called “bagong hari” (new king) of Philippine showbiz. Together, they are ushering in the renaissance of a new golden era for Philippine cinema.
The trio
Filmmaker Erik Matti has delivered cinematic triumphs such as On the Job, BuyBust and Honor Thy Father. He co-founded the progressive and boundary-pushing Reality Films. Audiences and critics alike admire Matti’s work for its gripping narratives, morally complex characters, and unflinching portrayal of dark societal truths. His films aren’t just pulse-pounding — they burn with intensity, brimming with adrenaline and political candor.
Matti’s long-time producing partner, Dondon Monteverde, is the dynamo behind Reality Films. As the son of the late, legendary “Mother” Lily Monteverde of Regal Films, Dondon ensures that every project they helm is world-class in terms of artistry, production, and technical execution.
Completing the trio is Coco Martin, the "bagong hari" of Philippine entertainment. A critically acclaimed actor from the indie scene, he rose to mainstream superstardom through the iconic TV series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, which enjoyed a legendary seven-year run across television and digital platforms. Today, he continues to reign as Tanggol, the fearless defender of the oppressed, in FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.
Martin is revered as a true champion of the masses, respected not just for his roles but for what he represents.
This collaboration among Matti, Monteverde, and Martin is a formidable force in the entertainment industry. Their shared mission — to create high-quality Filipino films with powerful stories, strong production values, stellar casts and impactful marketing — is setting the stage for a renewed golden age of Philippine cinema.
The projects
The trio is set to produce two landmark films.
First is On the Job: Maghari is centered on the character played by Joe Torre. With Martin in the lead, the film explores the life of Mario Maghari in the mid-1990s, before he became Tatang in the original On the Job. It’s slated for a 2026 release.
The second project, scheduled for 2027, is May Pag-Asa: The Battles of Andres Bonifacio, in which Martin will portray the revered Filipino revolutionary, the Supremo.
Their primary motivation? A deep love for Philippine cinema. They hope these films will rekindle public enthusiasm for the magic of the movie house, inviting audiences back to the theaters to once again experience awe and wonder.
Their strengths
For Matti and Monteverde, Coco Martin is their biggest asset. His charisma, artistic choices, and broad appeal make him a generational icon. The masses adore him, the middle class is intrigued, millennials and Gen Zs see him as a big brother figure, and boomers treat him like a favorite grandson.
Equally crucial is the trio’s reputation. Their names carry weight. Their body of work speaks for itself — and speaks loudly.
Most importantly, the films they’re producing are originally Filipino. These are not remakes of foreign dramas, nor imitations of international hits. They are rooted in Filipino thought, emotion, spirit, passion, vulnerability, truth and morality.
Moving forward
With the trio fully committed to this cinematic renaissance, it’s encouraging to see the support from cinema owners, exhibitors, and both traditional and digital media.
The challenge now lies in maintaining public interest and momentum. Regular updates will be essential. Production must proceed smoothly. Professionalism and unity must define the collaboration from start to finish.
While the level of success these projects will achieve remains to be seen, one thing is certain: with Erik Matti, Dondon Monteverde, and Coco Martin at the helm, this undertaking promises to be epic in scale and legendary in impact. It may well mark the global rise of Philippine cinema.