The emergence of Phl cinema’s new golden era

Eric Charles Matti, Ronald Stephen Monteverde and Rodel Nacianceno sound like the names of a prestigious law firm. But what this trio truly represents is a powerful collaboration: acclaimed filmmaker

Erik Matti, maverick producer Dondon Monteverde, and actor-director Coco Martin (the screen name of Rodel Nacianceno), the so-called “bagong hari” (new king) of Philippine showbiz. Together, they are ushering in the renaissance of a new golden era for Philippine cinema.

The trio

Filmmaker Erik Matti has delivered cinematic triumphs such as On the Job, BuyBust and Honor Thy Father. He co-founded the progressive and boundary-pushing Reality Films. Audiences and critics alike admire Matti’s work for its gripping narratives, morally complex characters, and unflinching portrayal of dark societal truths. His films aren’t just pulse-pounding — they burn with intensity, brimming with adrenaline and political candor.

Matti’s long-time producing partner, Dondon Monteverde, is the dynamo behind Reality Films. As the son of the late, legendary “Mother” Lily Monteverde of Regal Films, Dondon ensures that every project they helm is world-class in terms of artistry, production, and technical execution.

Completing the trio is Coco Martin, the "bagong hari" of Philippine entertainment. A critically acclaimed actor from the indie scene, he rose to mainstream superstardom through the iconic TV series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, which enjoyed a legendary seven-year run across television and digital platforms. Today, he continues to reign as Tanggol, the fearless defender of the oppressed, in FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.

Martin is revered as a true champion of the masses, respected not just for his roles but for what he represents.

This collaboration among Matti, Monteverde, and Martin is a formidable force in the entertainment industry. Their shared mission — to create high-quality Filipino films with powerful stories, strong production values, stellar casts and impactful marketing — is setting the stage for a renewed golden age of Philippine cinema.