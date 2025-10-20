Swing of a lifetime

The Philippines is once again in the international spotlight, this time as the proud host of The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus. The prestigious event that is being held at Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club is not just another golf tournament; it is a statement, a bold declaration that the country is ready to tee up with the global elite.

In this landmark event, we have taken on a role that transcends traditional media coverage, serving as an active partner in elevating the tournament's significance.

By dedicating a significant amount of talent and resources to chronicle the journey, from the announcement of the star-studded field – including Majors winners like Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed – to the nuanced stories of local heroes like Miguel Tabuena, Aidric Chan, Carl Corpus and Angelo Que, we have become an essential conduit. Our in-depth stories and insightful commentaries do not merely report the score; we build the narrative, showcase the Filipinos’ world-class hospitality and highlight the cultural side of the event with its well-planned music festival that will cap the four days of intense fairway action.

This proactive stance is a major boost for national sports tourism. We are helping market the Philippines as a vibrant, capable host of premier global events, linking sport to national pride and economic opportunity.

By putting this elevated Asian Tour stop on our print and online pages, we foster a new generation of golf fans and inspire local athletes.

Our commitment ensures that The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus will be remembered not just for the competition, but for the indelible mark it leaves on the nation’s sporting landscape.