Sara: Go digital, end corruption

Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday urged Filipinos to harness the power of digital transformation, saying technology can become the country’s most powerful weapon against corruption and inefficiency in government.

Speaking before business leaders, entrepreneurs and foreign delegates at the opening of the 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E) at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, Duterte said the Philippines must embrace innovation not just for convenience, but for accountability.

“Technology will be our powerful tool to impose checks and balances, monitor paper trails, eliminate politically motivated decisions, and prevent unconstitutional budget insertions meant to curry political favor at the expense of the people’s money,” Duterte said. “Let us use digital transformation as a weapon to close the doors where corruption once thrived — unchecked and unpunished.”

Duterte said the use of artificial intelligence, data science, and automation has already proven effective in improving communication, data management and business processes worldwide.

She expressed hope the Philippines can take the lead in Southeast Asia in utilizing these tools to fight graft and improve governance.

“It’s exhausting to keep being left behind,” she told the crowd in Filipino. “Let us strive to make our nation great because the Filipinos deserve better.”

Duterte highlighted the Office of the Vice President (OVP) as continuing to champion good governance and transparency. Citing recent controversies in government infrastructure projects, she said digitalization could make all government transactions “seamless, borderless, and transparent,” removing opportunities for officials to manipulate funds for personal or political gain.

While acknowledging that technology may seem intimidating at first, Duterte said it is crucial for growth and inclusivity. “Digital transformation will be the bridge to the future,” she said. “It will allow us to train, upskill, and empower our people to become innovators, thinkers, producers, and entrepreneurs.”

The two-day conference, organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), is the country’s largest gathering of local and international business leaders, with this year’s theme focusing on economic growth and the digitalization of technology in the 21st century.

Duterte was joined by 51st PBC&E chairman Dennis Anthony Uy, PCCI president Enunina V. Mangio, and other officials during the opening ceremony, which honored outstanding entrepreneurs and innovators across various sectors.

The Excellence in Ecology and Economy–Environmental Innovation Award was given to Perr-res Fruit Food Products Processing under the small enterprise category and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation and Monde Nissin Corporation under the large enterprise category.

The Alfredo M. Yap Intellectual Property Award recognized Eco Pure Cleaning Solutions by Lea Mae P. Lizardo, Reyden R. Guevarra, Grace L. Ubalde and John Glenn S. Mesa as the collegiate grand winner, and Rainfold with 3-stage Zeramic Filter for Rainwater Harvesting Solutions for Remote and Water-Stressed Communities by Eleanor Olegario as the professional grand winner.

The Injap Sia Outstanding Young Entrepreneur Award went to Lopemae Hana Bautista of Perr-res Fruit Food Products Processing and L&D Citrus Farm, Jack Vince Bucol of AR-YA Aramid Inang Handicrafts Trading, and Atty. Christopher Ryan Yan, CEO of Hausland Development Corporation.

Meanwhile, the Most Outstanding Local Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Tourism Advocacy Award honored Jundio Salvador of PCCI-New Marikina for NCR, Antonia G. Badong of the Camarines Sur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. for South Luzon, Fulbert C. Woo of PCCI-Iloilo for the Visayas, and Reggie D. Punongbayan of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation of Iligan Inc. for Mindanao.

As the event concluded its first day, Duterte reminded participants that digitalization is not just about faster transactions or modern tools but about transforming governance and empowering Filipinos.

“Beyond employment,” she said, “let us position our people to become future innovators, thinkers, producers, and entrepreneurs. Let’s hone them to be job creators and economic shapers — bringing more dynamism to our economy.”

The 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo runs from 20 to 21 October, bringing together key leaders and visionaries shaping the country’s economic future through innovation and integrity.