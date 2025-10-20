Rosa Rosal alive — with her real, thick hair and to die-for long eyelashes

The showbiz community got rattled last 3 October when FAMAS — in its official page — declared the iconic Rosa Rosal “dead.” Whew! Thank heavens it was fake news.

Last year, FAMAS got embroiled in a scandal when the organization invited veteran actress Eva Darren to be a presenter in its awards night — only to bump her off at the last minute. Her family, of course, was indignant — and rightly so.

And now, Rosal’s daughter, Toni Rose Gayda, is raging mad after FAMAS “killed” her mother. FAMAS had apologized, but the damage had been done.

Since Ms. Rosal is in the news, we might as well correct a decades-long misconception about the great actress: That she had sported a wig and false eyelashes all throughout her career.

Nope, Rosa Rosal had never worn a wig. She was just blessed with thick hair. Her regular dentist, Dr. Jun Jacob, once held her head while in the dental chair to see if she was wearing a wig. To his amazement, it was her real hair and not a wig.

As to her eyelashes, some nasty woman one time made small talk with her at a party. In the middle of their conversation, that wicked person suddenly pulled at her eyelashes and that made Rosa Rosal cry in pain. Conclusion: Her eyelashes are really long and thick — and enviable. Delia Razon, Carla Abellana’s late grandmother, was witness to that horrible scene and told this writer about that awful incident.

Last 16 October, Rosa Rosal marked her 97th birthday — still with her real, thick hair and to die-for long eyelashes.