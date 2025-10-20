Quezon province mandates mask-wearing anew

The provincial government of Quezon has reimposed its mask rule to curb the rising number of flu-like illnesses filling local hospitals, authorities announced Monday.

Under Executive Order 60, implemented by Governor Angelina “Helen” Tan, all residents are now required to wear a mask indoors and outdoors whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained.

In an interview, Tan clarified that while the province has no current Covid-19 cases, hospitals and medical facilities are “overburdened” with patients exhibiting various flu-like illnesses.

“We don’t have Covid cases, but our influenza-like and severe upper respiratory infection like community acquired pneumonia or hospital acquired pneumonia, bronchitis, things like that,” Tan said. She added that hospitals are particularly strained with the admission of children and the elderly suffering from severe coughs.

The provincial government estimates that cases of flu-like illnesses have increased by 50 percent in 2025 compared to the same period last year. Tan noted that this is a “rough estimate” as the government is still consolidating exact figures from private hospitals, which are not always reflected in government facility reports.