PPI, DA renew fertilizer efforts for farmers

Planters Products Inc. (PPI), the agrochemical trading and marketing arm under the Department of Agriculture (DA), has officially reentered the fertilizer business after more than 40 years, importing 120,000 bags of 14-14-14 inorganic fertilizer from Vietnam. The move aims to help farmers lower production costs, improve rice yields, and strengthen the country’s food security.

Received at the Orion Dockyard in Bataan on 20 October 2025, the fertilizer shipment was secured by PPI president and COO Ma. Zenaida B. Angpin, PPI chief operating officer Roberto Ram V. Antonio, Bureau of Customs District Collector Blesilda Balagtas, and DA Regional technical director Irene Adion of Region 3.

Triple 14

The 14-14-14 blend, also known as Triple 14, combines nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium in equal parts to promote healthy plant growth, better grain formation, and resistance to pests and diseases.

“This initiative by PPI is fully aligned with the goal of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a food-secure Philippines and a modernized agricultural sector that delivers better income for Filipino farmers,” said Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr.

“At six bags per hectare, this initial volume can support about 20,000 hectares of rice fields and benefit some 20,000 farmers across the country,” he added.

PPI’s return to fertilizer trading — its first since 1982 — marks a significant step in revitalizing government-backed agricultural inputs amid rising farm production costs.

PPI’s legacy

“This revival reaffirms PPI’s legacy of providing affordable, high-quality fertilizers and farm inputs that help ensure food security and agricultural growth. Under the leadership of Secretary Tiu Laurel, PPI is once again a steadfast partner in nation-building and farmer empowerment,” Antonio said.

PPI’s reentry after more than four decades could help stabilize local fertilizer prices and reduce dependence on private importers amid fluctuating global commodity costs.