PNP boosts relief efforts in storm-hit areas

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has ramped up its deployment of personnel and resources across affected regions to assist in road clearing and disaster response as tropical storm “Ramil” moves out of the country.

PNP acting chief P/BGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez disclosed Monday that police units nationwide have been mobilized to clear roads blocked by debris and flooding. This action is considered critical for ensuring the unhampered passage of relief goods and emergency responders.

“I have already directed all our commanders on the ground to ensure that a sufficient number of our personnel be deployed to assist in road clearing operations,” Nartatez said. “Road networks are essential in the distribution of assistance to the affected residents — we have to keep them cleared from any obstruction at all times.”

PNP disaster response teams are on high alert, closely coordinating with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and local government units to support rescue and relief efforts.

Nartatez cited that police units had been on alert since the storm entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). As of the latest report, the PNP played a key role in the preemptive evacuation of 22,311 individuals (7,884 families) in Calabarzon and Region V.

The storm, which continues to bring heavy rains to parts of Luzon, is forecast to exit the PAR Monday morning after moving northwestward across Central Luzon.

The PNP is also accounting for any personnel and their families who may have been affected by the storm and advised the public to remain vigilant.

Meantime, at least five people have died and more than 17,000 families were displaced after torrential rains brought by tropical depression “Ramil” triggered widespread flooding across Capiz Province over the weekend.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office confirmed three fatalities identified as Rizaldo Balgos of Barangay Dinginan, Roxas City; Mary Mae Urdelas of Barangay Malocloc Sur, Ivisan; and a man who was electrocuted in Barangay Dulangan, Pilar. Two additional deaths from Roxas City are still being verified.