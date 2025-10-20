Phillips leading UAAP statistical derby

De La Salle University star Mike Phillips has built a strong case for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors after a stellar performance in the first round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 men’s basketball tournament.

The Green Archers big man leads the tight race for the highest individual honor with 84.429 statistical points (SPs) he amassed behind a double-double average of 13.29 points and 15.71 rebounds in seven outings.

Phillips, already a two-time Mythical Team member, also normed 3.57 assists, 1.29 steals and 0.85 blocks per game in the opening half of the elimination round.

The 6-foot-8 Filipino-American has towed La Salle to a 4-3 win-loss record at third to fifth tied with defending champion Ateneo de Manila University and Ateneo de Manila University.

Following closely behind Phillips is University of Santo Tomas’ freshman center Collins Akowe.

The Nigerian tower tallied 84.286 SPs, in an equally impressive production averages of 16.29 points, 15.29 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.29 assists, and 1.0 steals. He leads all rookies in the stats race.

Akowe has proven himself as the missing piece for the Tigers, who are enjoying a good run so far with a second-place 5-2 record.

Although Akowe is not eligible for the MVP award, leading the statistics at the end of the elims would win him the Best Foreign Student-Athlete award.

Phillips’ closest eligible MVP rival is Far Eastern University sophomore Janrey Pasaol, who is currently in third spot with an 80.429 SPs.

Pasaol is averaging 18.29 points, 6.57 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.14 steals despite the Tamaraws’ sluggish pace with just two wins under its belt after seven starts.

University of the East foreign student-athlete (FSA) center Precious Momowei garnered 80.0 SPs from norms of 18.1 points, 14.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks at fourth spot.

Momowei and Akowe, if they continue their superb showing, will be disputing the lone Mythical Team spot reserved for FSAs.

Jake Figueroa of National University sits at fifth with 77.429 SPs from 15.43 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.14 assists, 2.14 steals, and 1.14 blocks per game averages while helping the Bulldogs to a 6-1 record — the school’s best first round result in the Final Four era.

Rounding out the Top 10 in the statistical contest are UST’s Nic Cabañero (76.571 SPs), Far Eastern University’s FSA Mo Konateh (74.429), Ateneo de Manila University big man Kymani Ladi (67.571) and Dom Escobar (64.0), and UST’s Forthsky Padrigao (63.667).