Manila, here they come

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is putting the full weight of its support behind the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus, signaling a major move to solidify the country’s status as a premier destination for global sports tourism.
With the prestigious, $2 million tournament – a vital leg of the Asian Tour’s elevated calendar – set to tee off at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club, the PSC's active involvement underscores its commitment to leveraging world-class events for national development and inspiration.
PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio recently met with International Series officials, including head Rahul Singh and tournament director Pat Janssen, to formalize the government’s backing.
The tournament, which features an unprecedented field, including several major champions from the LIV Golf League like Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, and Louis Oosthuizen, represents the highest caliber of golf to be contested in the country since events like the Johnnie Walker Classic in 1995.
Gregorio said the Filipinos couldn’t wait to see golf’s brightest stars in action.
“We are proud to welcome some of the finest golfers in the world for the tournament,” Gregorio said, linking the prestigious event to a series of high-profile international competitions that the country hosted like the 30th Southeast Asian Games, the FIBA Basketball World Cup, and the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship recently.
“This reinforces our advocacy for sports tourism and highlights the Philippines as a premier destination for international competition.”
The significance of the International Series extends far beyond the fairways of Sta. Elena.
For local professional golfers, led by the country’s top-ranked ace Miguel Tabuena, the tournament offers a crucial platform. It provides a rare chance for Filipino players, including those qualifying through the Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit and the Asian Development Tour, to compete directly against legends and test their skills against global standards.
Sing said they are excited to showcase world-class golf action for Filipino fans to enjoy.
“We’re thrilled to finally bring the International Series to the Philippines and connect with the country’s passionate golf community,” said Singh, who also held similar tournaments in golf-crazy countries like Japan and Indonesia.
“This event marks a significant step in growing the game across Southeast Asia.”
Gregorio said they are treating the golf tournament as a strategic investment. By showcasing a meticulously prepared championship venue and exercising smooth logistical handling, the commission aims to attract more major tours and competitions in the future.
“We look forward to making history with LIV Golf and look ahead to a meaningful partnership that we hope will be a springboard for broader collaboration toward the growth of golf in the country.”
The collaboration between the PSC, the Asian Tour, and the International Series ensures that the four-day event will be more than just a sports spectacle; it will be a high-energy festival complete with entertainment and premium fan experiences.
By rolling out the red carpet for this prestigious event, the PSC is sending a clear message that the country is now open for business and ready to host the world's best, one swing at a time.