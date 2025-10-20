Manila, here they come

Gregorio said the Filipinos couldn’t wait to see golf’s brightest stars in action.

“We are proud to welcome some of the finest golfers in the world for the tournament,” Gregorio said, linking the prestigious event to a series of high-profile international competitions that the country hosted like the 30th Southeast Asian Games, the FIBA Basketball World Cup, and the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship recently.

“This reinforces our advocacy for sports tourism and highlights the Philippines as a premier destination for international competition.”

The significance of the International Series extends far beyond the fairways of Sta. Elena.