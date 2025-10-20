Leadership meets the fairway: BingoPlus Sponsors The 100 Presidents Golf Cup

BingoPlus, the country’s most comprehensive digital entertainment platform, supported the first-ever ‘The 100 Presidents Golf Cup’ held last Monday, June 09 at the Orchard Golf Club and Country Club in Aguinaldo Highway, Dasmariñas City.
The 100 Presidents Golf Cup stands in a class of its own. This exclusive, by-invitation-only tournament brings together some of the country’s most influential business leaders and decision-makers for a distinguished day of golf, camaraderie, and strategic networking. The event is more than just a showcase of athletic precision—it is a celebration of leadership, partnerships, and progress.
Mr. Ramon Dizon enjoying a friendly game of golf at the 100 Presidents Golf Cup
Highlighting the opening of the tournament was Ramon Dizon, Lead Independent Director of DigiPlus, who was given the honor of the ceremonial tee-off. Dizon set the tone for the day, symbolizing not just the start of a sporting challenge but also the spirit of unity and forward-thinking that defined the gathering.
Moreover, BingoPlus established branding efforts with a booth set up; guests were welcomed with premium merchandise, including custom-designed caps, performance shirts, golf towels, turbo fans, neck pillows, and sturdy golf umbrellas—each item reflecting the brand’s attention to quality and guest appreciation.
Beyond these relationship building activities, BingoPlus brought something deeper to the green: its steadfast commitment to nurturing partnerships and fostering goodwill. The brand’s participation in the 100 Presidents Golf Cup emphasized its mission to support and build strong relationships through meaningful, well-curated events that bring industry leaders together under shared values and common goals.
DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging experiences in interactive gaming and sports entertainment. DigiPlus also operates SpinPlus and GameZone, with more to come. For more information, visit www.digiplus.com.ph.