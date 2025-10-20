Leadership meets the fairway: BingoPlus Sponsors The 100 Presidents Golf Cup

BingoPlus, the country’s most comprehensive digital entertainment platform, supported the first-ever ‘The 100 Presidents Golf Cup’ held last Monday, June 09 at the Orchard Golf Club and Country Club in Aguinaldo Highway, Dasmariñas City.

The 100 Presidents Golf Cup stands in a class of its own. This exclusive, by-invitation-only tournament brings together some of the country’s most influential business leaders and decision-makers for a distinguished day of golf, camaraderie, and strategic networking. The event is more than just a showcase of athletic precision—it is a celebration of leadership, partnerships, and progress.

Mr. Ramon Dizon enjoying a friendly game of golf at the 100 Presidents Golf Cup

Highlighting the opening of the tournament was Ramon Dizon, Lead Independent Director of DigiPlus, who was given the honor of the ceremonial tee-off. Dizon set the tone for the day, symbolizing not just the start of a sporting challenge but also the spirit of unity and forward-thinking that defined the gathering.