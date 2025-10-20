Lacson: Corruption fight must serve all Filipinos

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson on Monday underscored that the government’s fight against corruption must serve the interests of all Filipinos — not just big business — particularly ordinary citizens who bear the burden of the 12-percent value-added tax (VAT).

In response to an appeal from 34 business groups urging stronger anti-corruption efforts, Lacson said he supports their call but reminded them that the fight is also waged daily by millions of ordinary Filipinos who faithfully pay their taxes.

“I couldn’t agree more with the business sector except that they should not only be speaking on their behalf but for the tens of millions of individual taxpayers, including every Filipino that cannot escape the 12-percent VAT or consumer tax that we all pay in exchange for goods and services that we deal with on a daily basis,” Lacson said.

In their appeal, the business groups urged the government to empower the Independent Commission for Infrastructure with full legal authority and independence to prosecute offenders regardless of rank or affiliation, implement lasting institutional reforms, recover ill-gotten wealth, and tighten procurement and oversight systems to curb corruption.

Lacson echoed the urgency of the call but reminded the public that such efforts must extend beyond the sectors of influence and wealth.

“In the midst of all the acts of corruption being exposed on a regular basis that seem to cut across almost all implementing agencies entrusted with public funds, we should sustain the momentum of guarding against any shenanigans by monitoring and reporting the same, if not to the concerned authorities, directly to the Filipino people so those responsible may be shamed, prosecuted and put behind bars,” he said.

He warned that public vigilance must not wane.