Home sweet home

DAVAO CITY — Shut out in the first seven legs of the Philippine Golf Tour, the pride of Davao finally gets a golden opportunity to shine on home turf as the ICTSI Apo Golf Classic kicks off on Tuesday at the famed Apo Golf and Country Club here.

Headlining the charge is five-time Order of Merit champion Tony Lascuña, whose tied-for-fifth finish in Bacolod last month stands as the best showing by a Davaoeño this season in a tour largely dominated by players from the capital.

But with the crown on the line in the P3.5-million championship and the Tour reaching the heart of Mindanao, the seasoned campaigner finds renewed confidence. Familiarity with the tight, tricky Apo layout — where Lascuña grew up and honed his game — offers a comforting edge for the 54-year-old as he eyes a return to the winner’s circle.

“I think we have a good chance here in Davao,” Lascuña said in Filipino.

“But there are so many young and talented players now, so every shot still has to be precise and calculated.”

Lascuña was in strong contention at last week’s Del Monte Championship, joining the final round in the leader group, before fatigue set in and he slipped to a closing 73 for a share of eighth. Despite that stumble, the overall performance signals that the veteran remains a threat — especially on home ground.

Joining him in the locals’ title chase are fellow Davao standouts Jhonnel Ababa, Jay Bayron, Marvin Dumandan and rising star Elee Bisera, all hoping to replicate last year’s strong showing when Ababa edged Guido van der Valk in a playoff to clinch the Apo title, with Bayron and Lascuña tying for third.

Ababa is especially determined to defend his crown, banking on local knowledge and the energizing support of the home crowd.

The Davao-based pros also look to extend their dominance to next week’s ICTSI South Pacific Classic in what could be a two-leg sweep. But they’ll have to fend off a deep and dangerous field in what is shaping up to be a wide-open battle.

One major threat is in-form Reymon Jaruls, fresh off a commanding nine-stroke victory at home in Del Monte where he closed with a record-breaking 63. If that performance is any indication, the homegrown bets could be primed for another week of trials and tough competition.

Still, a slew of top contenders from across the country and overseas stands in the way.

Van der Valk, winner of the Forest Hills leg last June, is back in the hunt, alongside redemption-seeking Michael Bibat, Zanieboy Gialon, Dino Villanueva, Ira Alido, Ryan Monsalve, Nilo Salahog, Albin Engino, Art Arbole, Fidel Concepcion, Kristoffer Arevalo, John Michael Uy and Arnold Villacencio.

Japan’s Atsushi Ueda, who placed third in Del Monte, leads the international challenge and is eager to break the Filipinos’ stranglehold on the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized tour. He’s joined by American Collin Wheeler, compatriot Kento Watanabe, and Korean bets Taewon Ha, Tae Soo Kim, Tae Won Kim, Jaehyun Jung, Chon Koo Kang and Jisung Cheon.

With form, familiarity and home advantage all in play, the event promises four days of intense action, shifting momentum and an unpredictable finish. A victory here also sets the tone for the pivotal South Pacific tilt from 28 to 31 October at the nearby South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates.