Hole in one for a cause: BingoPlus supports 2025 PAGCOR Invitational Golf Tournament

BingoPlus, the country’s most comprehensive digital entertainment platform, participated in the 2025 Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Invitational Golf Tournament at the Manila Golf and Country Club in Harvard Road, Makati City, held last Friday, May 23, 2025.

PAGCOR is widely known for hosting fundraising tournaments such as the GCAA Chess Tournament and the first PAGCOR ‘Golf for a Cause,’ which commenced last October 25, 2019. It is an invitational tourney where they invite personages and educational advocates for a friendly competition of golf.

BingoPlus, as an advocate for fun and entertainment, supported this year’s 2025 PAGCOR Invitational Golf Tournament. Furthermore, the funds raised in the event will proceed to PAGCOR’s Scholarship Program, where they will help assist Filipino youth to pursue higher education towards a brighter future.

Additionally, what makes the invitational golf tournament meaningful is that competitors from several high-ranking companies in the gaming industry joined forces to promote a cause that has a great effect on the community. It proves that differences can be set aside when it comes to a noble purpose.

As a major sponsor, PAGCOR granted BingoPlus the honor of initiating the ceremonial tee-off that marked the start of the golf series. Moreover, special BingoPlus souvenirs are given to the attendees at the BingoPlus booth during the event.

Sponsoring events that empower or help Filipino youth in terms of education has been one of BingoPlus’ main objectives aside from giving entertainment through digitalization. If there is a chance to expand BingoPlus’ reach in order to give aid to more Filipinos, BingoPlus is more than willing to be a part of it.

