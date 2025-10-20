Hanakazu: Food legacy flourishes in son’s hands

For as long as the faithful foodies can recall, Hanakazu has been a quiet, steady presence in the south, one of the pioneering restaurants which shaped the culinary reputation of BF Homes, Parañaque. Its name, drawn from the owners’ two elder daughters, Hana and Kazu, has now become synonymous with passion and dedication, excellence and perfection, with patron’s approval and delight on top of mind.
Today, at only 27, chef Yoshiaki “Yoshi” Otsuka finds himself at the helm of this beloved family institution. As chief operating officer and head chef, he unselfishly carries both the privilege and honor, and not to mention takes charge of what his parents — Hiroaki and Filipina wife Lorna — began two decades ago.
From its first home along Aguirre Avenue, then the heartbeat of suburban dining, Hanakazu has recently settled in its elegant new residence at the Bellevue Manila in Filinvest City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City. The migration marks a face, but the heart remains the same: soulful Japanese fare.
“Hanakazu is a 20-year-old family-style Japanese restaurant,” Chef Yoshi shared. “It was run by my mom and dad back then. They did everything from scratch, bringing their expertise together from both the kitchen and the dining room.”
When his mother called in early 2022, the son was working at the Mandarin Oriental Tokyo. “She needed assistance as Hanakazu was going through a crucial transition,” he shared. “So I agreed to fly back and help out — only as an employee at first.”
Tracing back, the young Yoshi grew up immersed in two worlds — one built on discipline, the other on warmth. “My dad left Japan in the ’80s to start a new life here,” he recounted. “My family’s based in Manila. However, at present we all reside in different countries. It’s only just my mom and I here in the Philippines.”
Though he once leaned toward the arts and business management, it was the joy of catering to others that set him on a different path. “My first true passion for cooking started about six years ago when I made my friends happy with the food I cooked,” he stated. “That experience — the fun, laughter, the general ambiance and atmosphere — greatly motivated me to pursue this.”
College at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde ingrained in him two lessons, he said: not to please everyone, and to surround himself with the right community. “My dream,” he simply acknowledged, “is to be a good man to others.”
“The kitchen can be easy if you have the right people around you,” he reflected. Among his most treasured possessions are his father’s knives, passed on to him years ago. This has solidified his devotion to the culinary arts. But his favorite tool? “The rubber spatula.”
While his own creations made waves in Hanakazu’s omakase and seasonal menus, Chef Yoshi humbly insists the heart of the restaurant remains his father’s cooking. “The selection is all my dad’s recipes,” he beamed with pride. “I’d say his bestseller is his sukiyaki. Such a banger,” he continued, showing his youthful vibe with the modern slang.
But perhaps what best defines Hanakazu is its underrated sincerity. “It’s the personal touch,” he said. “Talking to guests, treating them not as clients, but as family. That’s how my parents did it, and that’s how we still do it today.”
For comfort food, he turns to Italian cuisine, though Japanese remains irreplaceable. “Honorable mention: Mexican,” he laughed.
When asked about the most difficult dish to master, Chef Yoshi admitted without hesitation, “The tamagoyaki. It takes time to perfect it with precision!”
In moments of pressure, he takes deep breaths and prays if he can. “Kaya pa,” he reassured himself. “Never settle for less.”
Outside the kitchen, he likes to watch omakase videos, exercise, head to the driving range, or play golf. His taste in films mirrors his craft — Burnt, Chef, The Bear, Food Wars, Le Grande Maison Tokyo and Tokyo Midnight Diner.
If given the chance, he’d share a kitchen with the renowned chefs Nobu Matsuhisa and Jiro Ono.
His dream destination? “Rome, Italy. If I could only go back…”
Looking forward, Chef Yoshi is set to launch Yoichi by Hanakazu, featuring affordable Japanese food built around our two-decade-old recipes — the first branch to be unveiled at SM City Molino in Cavite.
Let’s hear more of Chef Yoshi’s thoughts on this new era in Hanakazu:
On inheriting his father’s knives
“They were rather heavy. I was just a freshman at Benilde when he passed them to me. From that day on, I took my studies more seriously and devoted my life to the craft. I use them as a reminder that the work I do for Hanakazu is always to showcase my dad’s amazing cooking. I never take the credit; my dad deserves all of it.”
On leading the family restaurant
“I shared what I learned from Japan, with my sister’s help, and modernized Hanakazu’s system from both the kitchen and front of house. We created new dishes, hosted more events, built up new clients. Eventually, my mom granted me full control of operations — but she’s still the boss and my advisor. She guides me whenever she sees I need it.”
On advice to aspiring chefs
“Our industry isn’t easy. Have firm goals and be strong. Surround yourself with good people, and take it slow — one step at a time.”
On Hanakazu’s future:
“I plan to make certain Hanakazu lives on for many more years and continues to deliver people joy and smiles. I don’t plan on creating more Hanakazus, but I do want to open different concepts.”