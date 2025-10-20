Hanakazu: Food legacy flourishes in son’s hands

While his own creations made waves in Hanakazu’s omakase and seasonal menus, Chef Yoshi humbly insists the heart of the restaurant remains his father’s cooking. “The selection is all my dad’s recipes,” he beamed with pride. “I’d say his bestseller is his sukiyaki. Such a banger,” he continued, showing his youthful vibe with the modern slang.

But perhaps what best defines Hanakazu is its underrated sincerity. “It’s the personal touch,” he said. “Talking to guests, treating them not as clients, but as family. That’s how my parents did it, and that’s how we still do it today.”

For comfort food, he turns to Italian cuisine, though Japanese remains irreplaceable. “Honorable mention: Mexican,” he laughed.

When asked about the most difficult dish to master, Chef Yoshi admitted without hesitation, “The tamagoyaki. It takes time to perfect it with precision!”

In moments of pressure, he takes deep breaths and prays if he can. “Kaya pa,” he reassured himself. “Never settle for less.”

Outside the kitchen, he likes to watch omakase videos, exercise, head to the driving range, or play golf. His taste in films mirrors his craft — Burnt, Chef, The Bear, Food Wars, Le Grande Maison Tokyo and Tokyo Midnight Diner.

If given the chance, he’d share a kitchen with the renowned chefs Nobu Matsuhisa and Jiro Ono.

His dream destination? “Rome, Italy. If I could only go back…”

Looking forward, Chef Yoshi is set to launch Yoichi by Hanakazu, featuring affordable Japanese food built around our two-decade-old recipes — the first branch to be unveiled at SM City Molino in Cavite.

Let’s hear more of Chef Yoshi’s thoughts on this new era in Hanakazu:

On inheriting his father’s knives

“They were rather heavy. I was just a freshman at Benilde when he passed them to me. From that day on, I took my studies more seriously and devoted my life to the craft. I use them as a reminder that the work I do for Hanakazu is always to showcase my dad’s amazing cooking. I never take the credit; my dad deserves all of it.”

On leading the family restaurant

“I shared what I learned from Japan, with my sister’s help, and modernized Hanakazu’s system from both the kitchen and front of house. We created new dishes, hosted more events, built up new clients. Eventually, my mom granted me full control of operations — but she’s still the boss and my advisor. She guides me whenever she sees I need it.”

On advice to aspiring chefs

“Our industry isn’t easy. Have firm goals and be strong. Surround yourself with good people, and take it slow — one step at a time.”

On Hanakazu’s future:

“I plan to make certain Hanakazu lives on for many more years and continues to deliver people joy and smiles. I don’t plan on creating more Hanakazus, but I do want to open different concepts.”