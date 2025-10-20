Golf stars align

The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus, — a cornerstone event on the Asian Tour’s elevated schedule — is drawing a field studded with Major champions and global icons, all united by their competitive spirit and eagerness to embrace a new frontier for the sport.

The excitement surrounding the tournament that is being held at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club is electrifying, driven by the substantial prize purse of $2 million, the crucial pathway it provides to elite golf, and the unique energy of competing before a passionately golf-loving country.

The marquee players who have already checked in like Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed are not treating this as a mere exhibition. They see it as a high-stakes competitive opportunity to stay sharp, earn coveted Official World Golf Ranking points, and, perhaps most importantly, to grow the game on a global scale. Their collective enthusiasm confirms the International Series’ standing as a genuine powerhouse in professional golf.

For two-time Major winner and former world No. 1, Johnson, the primary motivation is a blend of personal competition and global outreach. Known for his powerful, dominating style, Johnson is relishing the chance to introduce his game to a fresh audience in the Philippines.

“What I love most about the game is that it takes me to places I might never have gone otherwise, and the Philippines is one of those places,” the 41-year-old American said, underscoring the thrill of competing in a new destination.