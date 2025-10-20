Golf stars align

The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus, — a cornerstone event on the Asian Tour’s elevated schedule — is drawing a field studded with Major champions and global icons, all united by their competitive spirit and eagerness to embrace a new frontier for the sport.
The excitement surrounding the tournament that is being held at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club is electrifying, driven by the substantial prize purse of $2 million, the crucial pathway it provides to elite golf, and the unique energy of competing before a passionately golf-loving country.
The marquee players who have already checked in like Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed are not treating this as a mere exhibition. They see it as a high-stakes competitive opportunity to stay sharp, earn coveted Official World Golf Ranking points, and, perhaps most importantly, to grow the game on a global scale. Their collective enthusiasm confirms the International Series’ standing as a genuine powerhouse in professional golf.
For two-time Major winner and former world No. 1, Johnson, the primary motivation is a blend of personal competition and global outreach. Known for his powerful, dominating style, Johnson is relishing the chance to introduce his game to a fresh audience in the Philippines.
“What I love most about the game is that it takes me to places I might never have gone otherwise, and the Philippines is one of those places,” the 41-year-old American said, underscoring the thrill of competing in a new destination.
“To be able to play in front of new fans, experience a different culture, and share the excitement of world-class golf in a country that’s still discovering the sport — that’s really special for me.”
Beyond the cultural connection, Johnson views the International Series presented by BingoPlus as a vital part of his professional schedule, particularly in maintaining peak performance outside the major tours.
“The International Series is also a perfect fit for where I’m at in my career. Even though the LIV Golf season is over, I still want to compete, stay sharp, and challenge myself against some of the best players out here,” he said, referring to the tourney that also offers a pathway to the prestigious LIV Golf League.
“Playing these events keeps me fresh, keeps me hungry, and at the same time helps grow the game in parts of the world that deserve to see it up close.”
For Reed, the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus represents a dual opportunity: To test his mettle against the rising stars of Asian golf and to immerse himself in a new environment.
“The International Series has given me an incredible opportunity to travel and immerse myself in new cultures around the world,” Reed said, emphasizing the rising competitiveness of the Asian Tour.
“It has also allowed me to compete against players from across Asia, who continue to raise their game through the experience gained at these high-profile events. I’m looking forward to playing in front of a new audience of golf and sports fans in the Philippines.”
Reed’s perspective highlights the pathway nature of the series — it’s a direct link to the world’s elite game, and he takes satisfaction in contributing to the growth of that opportunity for regional players.
“Meeting fans that are new to golf, and excited about it, is always inspiring to me. I really hope we can spark something special here and maybe even inspire the next generation of golfers,” the 35-year-old Reed said.
But one important golfer will be missing in this constellation of stars.
Watson, a two-time Masters winner, begged off at the very last minute due to a finger injury.
The lefty Watson said he developed a small growth on his left ring finger and it was causing him pain and affecting his ability to grip a golf club.
His doctor confirmed the growth as a “lesion” and recommended him to undergo a minor procedure to make him available for the new LIV Golf League season that will begin in Saudi Arabia from 5 to 7 February.
“Life/golf update,” Watson said in his latest social media post including a photo of his bandaged finger and a graphic with more information about his injury.
“In recent weeks, I developed a small growth on my left ring finger that has been causing me pain and affecting my ability to grip a golf club the way I want.
“My doctors referred to it as a ‘lesion’ and recommended a minor procedure to have it removed, which I have done. Because of the location and depth of the cuts, which are around a joint, the procedure is expected to prevent me from playing golf for up to eight weeks while I recover and rehab my finger.”
“I had been looking forward to playing the International Series Philippines and the Link Hong Kong Open this month and I’m disappointed that I will miss those events. But I’m glad to know this is only a short-term setback.
“I would like to thank the tournaments for being so understanding of the situation. I am grateful for their support and well wishes for my recovery. I look forward to getting back to form and ready to play in time for the 2026 LIV Golf season with my RangeGoats.”
The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus is set to be a cauldron of competition.
For the dozens of players outside the Major-winning echelon, the tournament represents a career-defining moment. It is the perfect opportunity for Asian Tour stalwarts, such as local hero Miguel Tabuena, to measure their game against the ultimate yardstick.
Tabuena, the highest-ranked Filipino on the Asian Tour, perfectly captured the local excitement, referring to the International Series events as the “Majors of the Asian Tour.”
“If you want to improve as a golfer, you have to test your game against stronger fields and world-class talent. Having the International Series here at home is very special — it’s truly a dream come true.”