Go, Dizon aligned in corruption fight

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Monday urged Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon to ensure accountability in the alleged irregularities surrounding the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) flood control projects, calling for the prosecution of those involved in “ghost” and substandard projects.

During the DPWH budget hearing, Go said the department is under public scrutiny amid mounting reports of corruption and inefficiency. “Those behind failed and ghost projects must face the consequences in pursuit of justice. Government projects are being milked for profit,” he said.

Go said accountability should cover “all sectors — from contractors and implementers to proponents and legislators.” Addressing Dizon directly, he added: “I hope you are one with us in this crusade against corruption. Seek only the truth, not the script, if there is any. Jail the real thieves.”

The senator said corruption in government infrastructure programs has become rampant and that the public is angry. “You know how widespread corruption is today. It was not perfect during President Duterte’s time, but corruption now is far worse,” he said.

Go also expressed opposition to the use of unprogrammed appropriations, describing them as “prone to abuse and corruption” and calling them a “semi–pork barrel.” He said such funds should be limited to legitimate expenses like calamity aid or salaries.