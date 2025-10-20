Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories (AFP) — United States President Donald Trump said Sunday that a ceasefire in Gaza was still holding after Israel carried out deadly strikes on the territory over alleged truce violations by Hamas.

The dozens of strikes Israel carried out on Hamas positions in southern Gaza Sunday came after it accused the militant group of targeting its troops in “a blatant violation” of the nine-day-old truce.

Asked by reporters whether the truce was still in effect, Trump said: “Yeah, it is.” The US president, who helped broker the deal, also suggested that Hamas leadership was not involved in any alleged breaches, instead blaming “some rebels within.”

“We want to make sure that it’s going to be very peaceful with Hamas,” Trump said. “It’s going to be handled toughly, but properly.”

Gaza’s civil defense agency, which operates under Hamas authority, said the strikes killed at least 45 people across the territory.

Four hospitals in Gaza confirmed the death toll of 45 to Agence France-Presse (AFP), saying they had received the dead and wounded.

Israel’s military said it was looking into the reports of casualties.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defense agency or the Israeli military.

The army said it had “renewed enforcement of the ceasefire” on Sunday but vowed to “respond firmly to any violation of it.”

Hamas denied the accusations, one official accusing Israel of fabricating “pretexts” to resume the war.

A security official also told AFP that Israel was suspending the entry of aid into Gaza due to ceasefire violations.

Israel repeatedly cut off aid to Gaza during the war, exacerbating dire humanitarian conditions, with the United Nations saying it caused a famine there.