Filinvest City chapel wins prestigious ULI Asia award

Filinvest City’s Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel in Alabang has brought international recognition to Philippine real estate, winning one of the most prestigious honors at the 2025 Urban Land Institute (ULI) Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence.

The sole Philippine project to receive the distinction this year, the chapel was one of only 14 winners out of 43 entries across the region.

The ULI Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence, part of the ULI Global Awards that have recognized outstanding land developments since 1979, highlight projects that set new benchmarks in sustainability, design and community impact.

Major achievement

The recognition marks a major achievement for Filinvest City, showcasing the developer’s continued success in creating civic-oriented urban spaces that marry design innovation with purpose.

“This recognition from ULI Asia Pacific means so much to us — not just for the beauty of the Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, but for what it represents,” said Don Ubaldo, Filinvest head of Townships. “More than a landmark, it stands as a space of service and community. It affirms that we’re on the right path — creating places that bring people together and serve a greater purpose.”

Designed by Japan’s Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP Architects, the minimalist, biophilic structure integrates seamlessly into Filinvest City’s green system — a network of interconnected parks that make the area more walkable and livable.

International and Filipino artisans’ collab

The project also showcases collaboration between international and Filipino artisans, with stained glass from the UK’s Barley Studios, furniture from Cebu-based Pacific Traders, and religious sculptures by Filipino artist Daniel dela Cruz.

Since opening in 2023, the chapel has become both a spiritual and social anchor for the Filinvest community. It regularly supports charitable causes, including initiatives for Elsie Gaches Village, the country’s largest residential care facility for children with developmental disabilities.

Filinvest City’s recognition reinforces the Philippines’ growing role in sustainable urban development in Asia. At a time when investors are increasingly prioritizing green architecture and social impact design, the award underscores how Philippine developments can compete and lead on the global stage.