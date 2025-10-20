Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Rat
Love: If you can’t show what you feel, how will they know? It’s time to make a move.
Health: Your energy is good, but avoid too much coffee as it may make you jittery.
Career: You might have a misunderstanding with a coworker. Settle it before it worsens.
Wealth: A refund or delayed payment from a past transaction will arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 2
Advice: Keep the west area of your home bright and organized. Avoid leaving wet rags on the floor, as they are believed to absorb negative energy, especially during ghost season.
Ox
Love: A secret admirer is showing signs of interest. Find out if they’re sincere or just curious.
Health: You feel light and active, but remember to stay hydrated.
Career: Work is going smoothly, just stay consistent.
Wealth: You may finally receive the payment you’ve been waiting for.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 4
Advice: Place a brown tiger’s eye near your office or study door. Avoid keeping broken or torn items at home, as they are believed to accumulate negative chi during Halloween week.
Tiger
Love: Not every love story needs to be posted online. It may weaken your relationship’s energy.
Health: Pay attention to pain in your feet or heels, which may be stress-related.
Career: A sudden review of your report or output might happen, so be ready.
Wealth: Not a good day for big expenses, so delay major spending.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 6
Advice: Carry a pink quartz in your bag to attract softness and compassion. Avoid leaving shoes facing inside the house, as it may invite outside energy indoors.
Rabbit
Love: Sometimes silence is more important than long explanations.
Health: Avoid ice and extremely cold drinks, as they may cause tooth or gum pain.
Career: Someone may ask for your help. Be open to collaboration.
Wealth: A small profit will inspire you to restart a long-postponed plan.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue charm on your water jug or dispenser to bring financial calm. Avoid sleeping with the TV on, as it’s believed to absorb psychic energy at night.
Dragon
Love: A past conflict can now be discussed peacefully. Give it a chance.
Health: Drink warm tea after long hours of work.
Career: You might be assigned a new task that suits you well.
Wealth: Expect a blessing from an unexpected person.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Put a red coin in your wallet. Avoid keeping old photos of unknown families, especially from thrift shops or old houses, as they may carry lingering energy.
Snake
Love: Expect tenderness from your partner tonight. Enjoy each other’s company.
Health: Take care of your knees and hips, as your earth energy is sensitive today.
Career: Luck continues at work as long as you avoid gossip.
Wealth: A good day to buy something related to career growth.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Use a white selenite or salt lamp in your room. Do not keep your wallet or money under your bed, as it may blur your dreams and mind, especially during times of high spiritual activity.
Horse
Love: If your schedules don’t match, maybe you need to realign your priorities as a couple.
Health: Consult a doctor if pain in your body persists; don’t delay it.
Career: A long-pending task will finally move forward — use the momentum.
Wealth: Be cautious of sudden flash sales or promos; you might not need the item.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Place a yellow candle by the window to burn stagnant chi. Avoid mirrors directly facing windows, especially when the veil between worlds is thin.
Goat
Love: There is a calm and balanced energy in your relationship today.
Health: Keep your nails and hands clean to avoid wounds or infection.
Career: Don’t be overly kind to coworkers; they might take advantage of your time.
Wealth: You might receive a refund or voucher.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 1
Advice: Attach a purple charm to your keychain or bag zipper for wisdom and protection. Avoid leaving your bathroom window open at night, as it’s believed to attract wandering spirits.
Monkey
Love: Sometimes love is shown through actions, not words.
Health: Be cautious of minor injuries, especially in the kitchen, and keep a first aid kit nearby.
Career: A former coworker may recommend you for a new opportunity.
Wealth: You’ll earn from a sideline, so keep your strategy steady.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Keep plants in the east area of your home or office. Avoid posting personal photos in public stories before bed, as it may attract hidden watchers, especially during ghost season.
Rooster
Love: Learn to be humble; not every argument needs to be won.
Health: Rest when you feel sleepy, as lack of sleep weakens your immune system.
Career: A short-term project will come — quick but rewarding.
Wealth: A good day to declutter and sell unused items.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 3
Advice: Carry an orange carnelian in your pocket or wallet. Clean mirrors regularly, as dirty mirrors are said to reflect blurred energy that causes spiritual confusion.
Dog
Love: Your partner wants to share something but seems hesitant. Make the space safe for them.
Health: Avoid excessive screen time.
Career: Your boss is in a good mood — time to present your long-kept ideas.
Wealth: A lucky day to receive delayed payments or assistance.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Keep the southeast corner of your home well-lit. Avoid placing sharp or pointed decorations on altars or in bedrooms this week, as they attract piercing energy.
Pig
Love: Your partner will be caring and sweet today — show appreciation in return.
Health: Eat fresh and natural food to ease emotional heaviness.
Career: Hidden talents will resurface; use them to take a new direction.
Wealth: Be cautious of people offering “easy money” deals; it may be a scam.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 5
Advice: Place a blue glass bowl with water and coins in the southwest area of your living room to attract money energy. Avoid drying underwear inside the bedroom, as it may absorb delicate vibrations this week.