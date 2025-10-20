Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Rat

Love: If you can’t show what you feel, how will they know? It’s time to make a move.

Health: Your energy is good, but avoid too much coffee as it may make you jittery.

Career: You might have a misunderstanding with a coworker. Settle it before it worsens.

Wealth: A refund or delayed payment from a past transaction will arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 2

Advice: Keep the west area of your home bright and organized. Avoid leaving wet rags on the floor, as they are believed to absorb negative energy, especially during ghost season.