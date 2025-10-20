Converge launches AI-powered robots at 51st PBC&E

Happening on the ground floor of the SMX Convention Center, 20 to 21 October 2025, the 51st Philippine Business Conference and Expo holds its tech expo featuring the latest innovations of leading tech companies operating in the country.

From laptops and tablets to smartphones, companies like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and Oppo display a wide range of gadgets utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to aid user experience.

Smart web search

AI now allows for smarter web searching, enhanced sensors and facial recognition, and voice command centers that make technology more accessible and advanced.

Used to be one could access all the world’s information with just one click of a button, but with AI, you don’t even need your hands. Just a quick “Hey Alexa!” or “Hey Siri!” can allow one to access apps and the Internet.

Spotlight on robots

Among the gadgets on exhibit at the tech expo, a spotlight was particularly focused on Converge’s AI-powered robots. People gathered in droves, ooh-ing, aah-ing, and laughing in awe and surprise as they interacted with two robots, one human-like and the other, dog-like.

The dog robot definitely earned at least more than one paw-shake and an affectionate pat on its sleek, metal body. It responded to commands like sit, back up, shake paws, and stand.

Converge hopes to develop the dog robot to support first-responders in crises, allowing for the safe retrieval of survivors or for navigating otherwise dangerous terrain.

Furthermore, Converge also hopes to see the dog robot as a loyal and effective companion among the disabled and those in military service.

Currently, the dog robot responds to voice commands and even comes with a sensor that can be attached to its handler, which allows it to follow and keep up with its handler’s movements.

Meanwhile, Converge’s humanlike robot, which stands about three feet tall, walks, shakes hands, and even initiates hugs when asked.

Similar to the dog robot, Converge aims to use this technology to aid in physical labor. It can carry bags, equipment, and assist physically disabled people with walking and navigating terrain. It also responds to human voice commands, understands certain trigger words, and walks steadily on its two legs.