Colman Domingo roars as Cowardly Lion in 'Wicked For Good'

Colman Domingo is set to bring fresh sound to the land of Oz, having been tapped as the voice of the iconic Cowardly Lion in the upcoming sequel of Jon M. Chu's Wicked: For Good.

The film — a follow‑up to 2024’s hit adaptation of the Broadway phenomenon Wicked — builds on the Oz mythology by reintroducing familiar companions.

The Cowardly Lion is one of the most beloved characters from L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Despite his imposing appearance and title as the “King of Beasts,” the Lion is plagued by deep insecurities and a lack of confidence, often trembling in fear when faced with danger.

His journey alongside Dorothy, the Scarecrow and the Tin Man is driven by his desire to find true courage — only to discover that bravery isn’t the absence of fear, but the will to act in spite of it.

Wicked: For Good premieres in theaters on 21 November.