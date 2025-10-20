Christine Juliane Opiaza: The golden era of a Grand Queen

The Philippines looks back with pride and admiration at the reign of Christine Juliane Hinkle Opiaza — the first-ever Filipina to win the Miss Grand International title. From her humble beginnings in Zambales to the world stage, Opiaza’s journey is a portrait of perseverance, grace and purpose.

From Zambales dreams to the world stage

Born on 8 July 1998, in Castillejos, Zambales, Opiaza grew up as the eldest of three siblings in a simple, hardworking family. Her pageant dreams began not with glamor, but with grit — she joined local contests in pursuit of a scholarship at Lyceum of Subic Bay. Though she didn’t win on her first try, she came back stronger the following year, earned the title, and secured her education. In college, she was crowned Miss Lyceum 2015 and later graduated with a degree in Human Resource Development Management.

Road to the crown

CJ’s first major foray into national pageantry came in Binibining Pilipinas 2022, where she proudly represented Zambales. Though unplaced, it marked the beginning of her steady rise in the world of beauty and advocacy. A year later, she competed in Miss Universe Philippines 2023, once again representing her province. Wearing a stunning Mak Tumang gown inspired by the local goddess Mangalagar, she impressed both fans and judges with her poise and intelligence — ultimately finishing as first runner-up to

Michelle Dee.

In 2024, she took a leap of faith by joining Miss Grand Philippines — a decision that would define her legacy. Her commanding presence and eloquence earned her five special awards during the preliminaries, culminating in her coronation as Miss Grand Philippines 2024.

Grand win for the Philippines

Representing the country at Miss Grand International 2024, held across Cambodia and Thailand, Opiaza captured hearts with her elegance and sincerity. Her Patrick Isorena national costume, inspired by the anahaw leaf, symbolized Filipino strength and resilience. Later, she stunned the global audience in a silver Mak Tumang gown during the finals, where her powerful message on peace and unity resonated deeply.

Initially finishing as first runner-up to India’s Rachel Gupta, CJ’s destiny took a historic turn when Gupta relinquished her crown in May 2025. The Miss Grand International Organization officially appointed Opiaza as Miss Grand International 2024 — a milestone moment in Philippine pageantry.

Grand reign

Her reign became a celebration of Filipino excellence on the international stage. CJ traveled across Asia, the Americas, and beyond — including Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Panama and the United States — carrying the banner of peace and compassion.

Beyond the glitz, she remained deeply committed to her advocacy. Together with her sister PJ, she co-founded The Passion for Joy Initiative, a movement promoting animal welfare and compassion for stray animals, in partnership with The Homeless Dog Shelter Subic.

She also helped shape the next generation of beauty queens through The Canvas Pasarela Coaching School, mentoring rising stars like Dia Maté, Alethea Ambrosio and Alexie Brooks — all of whom went on to achieve international acclaim.

Legacy of a Filipina queen

In addition to her pageant triumphs, CJ thrived as a model and brand ambassador, gracing major events such as Mega Fashion Week, Philippine Fashion Week, and Bench Body of Work 2025. Her endorsement with Bench solidified her status as one of the most influential beauty queens of her generation.

Opiaza stands as a symbol of how determination and authenticity can transform even the humblest beginnings into a legacy that transcends crowns. She recently crowned her successor, Miss Grand Philippines Emma Mary Tiglao.

While her reign has ended — but her story, like her name, will forever shine grand in the history of Philippine pageantry.