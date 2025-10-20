Chavit dismisses plunder raps as ‘smear campaign’

Former Ilocos Sur Mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson has denied allegations of plunder and graft following complaints filed by the group Warriors of Narvacan on Monday.

Singson described the accusations as a “desperate diversionary tactic” and a “renewed smear campaign” by his political detractors.

He said the land transaction at the center of the complaint actually resulted in a substantial personal loss, not profit, and was intended to help the Municipality of Narvacan.

He explained that the 10-hectare property in question had an estimated market value of about P800 million at the time of the sale, but he sold it to the municipality for only P120 million, taking a personal loss of roughly P680 million.

Singson said the transaction benefited the local government, which now owns land valued at around P2 billion.

He also alleged that Atty. Estelita Cordero, the complainant, had personal and political motives, claiming she had previously solicited money from him and is related to a political rival.

Despite his denial, the group led by Cordero filed complaints against Singson and several others for the alleged illegal sale of government-owned land in Ilocos Sur.

The complaint cited violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and names former Philippine Tourism Authority General Manager Robert Barbers, Luzviminda Ramos, Northern Star Management Corporation, and PENRO Rosemarie Jornacion as co-respondents.

It accused the group of illegally privatizing a foreshore area in Sulvec, Narvacan, known as “Santorini,” where resorts were allegedly built without the necessary permits or environmental clearances. The complaint also questioned a 2008 deed of sale transferring public land to Ramos’s company without presidential approval.

A separate plunder complaint included Vice Mayor Pablito Sanidad Sr., Mayor Edna Sanidad, members of the Sangguniang Bayan of Narvacan, Municipal Assessor Arlene Debina, and Raymond Ang of Western Textile Mills Inc.

It alleged that they conspired to defraud the municipality by purchasing a 99,974-square-meter property from Western Textile Mills for P149,961,000 despite its zonal valuation of only P49,987,000, marking a nearly P100 million overprice. Warriors of Narvacan claim this constitutes ill-gotten wealth under the Plunder Law.

Cordero said the complaints involve irregularities dating back to 2019 but were filed only now, citing fears that then-Ombudsman Samuel Martires under President Rodrigo Duterte “would not act due to his alleged ties with Singson.”

“Will you dare to file at the time of Duterte? His friend? Duterte is his accomplice,” Cordero said, referring to the timing of the transactions under the previous administration.

Singson challenged the Ombudsman to review the facts and also urged action on a separate complaint he filed against Cordero’s cousin. He said he remains committed to transparency and will cooperate fully with any investigation.