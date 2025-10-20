Chasing global glory

Miguel Tabuena was just three months old when the Philippines last hosted its biggest international golf tournament — the Johnnie Walker Golf Classic held in January 1995.
For most of the other eight Filipino players in the International Series Philippines, the event predates their birth entirely. Only veteran Angelo Que has the memories and experience of competing on this stage.
Now, a new generation of Filipino golfers stands ready to leave their mark on home soil, carrying the hopes of a nation eager to see local talent shine against the world’s best. Tabuena, Que, and the rising stars face not just the pressure of elite competition, but the weight of history -- of reclaiming the glory of a tournament that hasn’t returned in over 30 years.
Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, an all-weather course crafted by Robert Trent Jones Jr., will be the stage for this year’s International Series Philippines.
Filipino talent ready to shine
Leading the Filipino charge is Tabuena, one of three locals holding Asian Tour cards.
A three-time Asian Tour winner and 2016 Olympian, Tabuena has long carried Filipino hopes on the international stage. In 2025, he showcased impressive form with a top-5 finish at the Yeangder TPC in Taiwan and an 11th-place showing at the Jakarta International Championship.
As of October, he sits 48th in the International Series rankings, proving he can compete with Asia’s -- and the world’s best.
Veteran Que, 46, brings his own formidable resume: Three Asian Tour titles, multiple local victories, and strong recent form on the Philippine Golf Tour, including two wins and two runner-up finishes in six starts.
Que’s resilience has made him a force on home soil, highlighted internationally this season by a third-place finish in Indonesia despite fewer Asian Tour outings.
Justin Quiban and Sean Ramos are the only Asian Tour mainstays among the other Filipino bidders.
Quiban is known for his power and competitive fire on both the local and Asian golf circuits.
In the 2025 season, Quiban started strong with a top-10 finish (T10) at the International Series India, competing impressively against a star-studded field.
Domestically, he made headlines by storming into contention at the Philippine Open with a second-round 64 and secured several high finishes on the PGT circuit.
Internationally, Quiban made the cut and finished tied for 27th at the International Series Morocco in July and participated in multiple Asian Tour events throughout the year.
Ramos, 22, is one of the youngest rising stars in Philippine golf, having just turned professional at 18 and quickly making his mark on the local and Asian circuits.
In 2025, Ramos clinched his maiden victory on the Philippine Golf Tour at the ICTSI Lakewood Championship, overcoming top rivals with impressive composure to finish 18-under-par. He also contended in major domestic events, showing maturity well beyond his years.
Overseas, Ramos broke through with a top-20 finish at the Asian Tour’s Jakarta event, firing consistently under pressure and finishing seven under.
The other Filipinos seeing action are Keanu Jahns, Rupert Zaragosa, Aidric Chan, Carl Corpus, and amateur Perry Josef Bucay. All five have an average age of 25.
World class field
For the first time in decades, Philippine golf is set to welcome a world-class field.
Part of the prestigious Asian Tour’s International Series, this landmark event brings together global superstars and major champions in a spectacular lineup.
Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson leads the field, joined by fellow major champions Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, and Louis Oosthuizen. Many are ranked among the world’s top 100, bringing decades of elite experience and solidifying the tournament as a premier stop on the global golf calendar.
The 2025 International Series Philippines is the biggest international gathering in the country since the 1995 Johnnie Walker Classic -- a tournament that inspired a generation of Filipino golfers.
More than 30 years later, the stage is set for a new chapter, with Philippine golf standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s best, right in front of a home crowd.
This isn’t just a tournament. It’s a proving ground, a stage where the past meets the future, and where the next chapter of Philippine golf is being written.