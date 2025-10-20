Chasing global glory

Miguel Tabuena was just three months old when the Philippines last hosted its biggest international golf tournament — the Johnnie Walker Golf Classic held in January 1995.

For most of the other eight Filipino players in the International Series Philippines, the event predates their birth entirely. Only veteran Angelo Que has the memories and experience of competing on this stage.

Now, a new generation of Filipino golfers stands ready to leave their mark on home soil, carrying the hopes of a nation eager to see local talent shine against the world’s best. Tabuena, Que, and the rising stars face not just the pressure of elite competition, but the weight of history -- of reclaiming the glory of a tournament that hasn’t returned in over 30 years.

Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, an all-weather course crafted by Robert Trent Jones Jr., will be the stage for this year’s International Series Philippines.