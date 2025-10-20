BingoPlus Supports Local Golf Tournaments in Line with the Advocacy 'Improving People's Lives'

BingoPlus, the country’s most comprehensive digital entertainment platform, anchored major sponsorships in several golf tournaments, namely, the 53rd Golden Tee Tournament, the 5th Zamora Cup, and the NCR Chief Prosecutors Open 2025.

The first sponsorship was for the 53rd Golden Tee Tournament, a distinguished annual golf league hosted by the Manila Golf and Country Club. Established in 1901, it is one of the longest-running tournaments in the country, where they invite well-known and respected personages such as politicians and entrepreneurs for a competitive leisure. Noteworthy sponsors are also present at the event, including Lexus, Mitsubishi, Oishi, Smart, and Ayala Land.

In addition, the tourney ran for a total of five days from February 11, 2025, to February 15, 2025. The guests were amused by the event inclusions, like cocktail parties, freebies, and more. Luxury cars were also given to those who scored a hole-in-one during the competition.

BingoPlus made the event extra special with free giveaways that the tournament participants and visitors can enjoy.