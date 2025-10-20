BingoPlus Supports Local Golf Tournaments in Line with the Advocacy 'Improving People's Lives'

BingoPlus, the country’s most comprehensive digital entertainment platform, anchored major sponsorships in several golf tournaments, namely, the 53rd Golden Tee Tournament, the 5th Zamora Cup, and the NCR Chief Prosecutors Open 2025.
The first sponsorship was for the 53rd Golden Tee Tournament, a distinguished annual golf league hosted by the Manila Golf and Country Club. Established in 1901, it is one of the longest-running tournaments in the country, where they invite well-known and respected personages such as politicians and entrepreneurs for a competitive leisure. Noteworthy sponsors are also present at the event, including Lexus, Mitsubishi, Oishi, Smart, and Ayala Land.
In addition, the tourney ran for a total of five days from February 11, 2025, to February 15, 2025. The guests were amused by the event inclusions, like cocktail parties, freebies, and more. Luxury cars were also given to those who scored a hole-in-one during the competition.
BingoPlus made the event extra special with free giveaways that the tournament participants and visitors can enjoy.
The 5th Zamora Cup was the second league BingoPlus sponsored. The league was organized by San Juan City’s current Mayor, Francisco Javier Manlapit Zamora and was held at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City.
Moreover, the Zamora Cup was more than a simple golf competition. The proceeds of the tourney will be used to help aid the projects of the Caring Keri Foundation, which supports cancer patients, the general welfare of women and children, the less privileged, and several socio-civic projects of the Zamora family.
There was also a “Fun Hole” game provided by BingoPlus as an extra mileage for the competition. All lucky participants who got their ball close to BingoPlus’ pin received special gifts as consolation prizes.
Another tourney BingoPlus sponsored was the NCR Chief Prosecutors Open 2025 that was held at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas Cavite. The profits of the tournament will be given to support the 34th Prosecutors League of the Philippines (PLP) National Convention and Election on March 31 to April 4, 2025.
This convention is going to be the highlight of PLP that unifies over one thousand legal practitioners in the country that celebrates excellence and justice for every individual.
Furthermore, not only did these sponsorships with Golden Tee, Zamora Cup, and Chief Prosecutors Open strengthen the bond and collaboration of both parties, it also unlocked an opportunity for BingoPlus to help improve the lives of more Filipinos.