BingoPlus and Next Generation PH commemorates the annual “Play it Forward”amateur golf tournament

BingoPlus, The country’s most comprehensive digital entertainment platform, sponsors the annual “Play it Forward” Paolo V. Tancoco Memorial Cup, organized by Next Generation, which was held last September 15 at the Sta. Elena Golf Club in Cabuyao City, in line with their advocacy of improving Filipino lives.

The annual event was named after Paolo Tantoco, former assistant vice president of Rustan Commercial Corporation, to honor his name after his legacy and death last March 2025.

From Putting Green to Greener Pastures

In 2024 alone, Next Generation raised nearly ₱30 million for projects dedicated to youth development, cultural preservation, disaster relief, and heritage advocacy. This year’s Memorial Cup continues that tradition with the support of BingoPlus, which has been in support of similar projects in past years.

The tournament was aimed at honoring a friendly golf competition. It’s also an important program for business leaders, civic influencers, and advocates who come together not only to participate but also to collaborate in advancing causes that matter. The funds raised for the event will go directly to the improvement of Intramuros’ cultural heritage and life project for youth, committed to the empowerment of underrepresented young adults affected by poverty and societal exclusion.