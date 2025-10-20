BDO Pay rolls out zero fees for RFID reloads

BDO Unibank’s mobile payments arm, BDO Pay, has introduced zero convenience fees for Autosweep and Easytrip RFID reloads, a move expected to benefit thousands of motorists and strengthen the bank’s foothold in the country’s fast-growing digital payments sector.

The new feature allows BDO account holders to top up their RFID accounts directly through the BDO Pay app without cashing in or paying additional charges — an advantage over other payment platforms that impose fees of up to P12 per transaction.

No need to cash in

“With no need to cash in plus zero convenience fees, you can save time, effort, and money with every use,” BDO said.

The bank added that for motorists who regularly top up RFID balances, the accumulated savings could be significant over time.

Powered by the country’s largest bank, BDO Pay enables users to scan, send, and pay from their linked BDO savings, checking, or credit card accounts.

Transactions are processed instantly or in real time, and users can save frequent transactions for faster access in future reloads.

The bank noted that Autosweep reload transactions will load instantly, while Easytrip reloads will post in real time if done before 10 p.m.

Surge in demand for cashless toll payments

The service expansion comes amid a surge in demand for cashless toll payments and growing adoption of digital financial services nationwide.

According to data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, digital payments accounted for over 50 percent of retail transactions in 2024, a milestone driven by mobile banking and QR-based payments.