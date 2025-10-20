A week to remember

As the Philippines hosts the International Series presented by BingoPlus, Filipino fans get transported to four unforgettable days of January 1995 when some of golf's brightest stars descend to compete in the Johnnie Walker Classic at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

A leg of the European Tour, the Johnnie Walker Classic was more than just a tournament – it was a national statement. Its prestige thrust the country into the international sporting limelight with the presence of some of the titans in international golf like Greg Norman, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Nick Price, Colin Montgomerie, and Seve Ballesteros.

In fact, the stakes were so high that President Fidel Ramos even signed Administrative Order No. 171, which creates a Philippine Host Committee that will ensure the success of the prestigious event.

The gallery that week saw an incredible cast of global superstars, but none shone brighter than the American favorite, the smoothly swinging Fred Couples.

Known affectionately as “Boom Boom” for his effortless power, Couples arrived ready to tackle The Orchard’s Arnold Palmer course. He faced a formidable challenge from a field including other global giants like Zimbabwe’s reigning world-beater, Price.

The host venue proved to be a magnificent, yet demanding, challenge.