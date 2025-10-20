A week to remember

As the Philippines hosts the International Series presented by BingoPlus, Filipino fans get transported to four unforgettable days of January 1995 when some of golf's brightest stars descend to compete in the Johnnie Walker Classic at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.
A leg of the European Tour, the Johnnie Walker Classic was more than just a tournament – it was a national statement. Its prestige thrust the country into the international sporting limelight with the presence of some of the titans in international golf like Greg Norman, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Nick Price, Colin Montgomerie, and Seve Ballesteros.
In fact, the stakes were so high that President Fidel Ramos even signed Administrative Order No. 171, which creates a Philippine Host Committee that will ensure the success of the prestigious event.
The gallery that week saw an incredible cast of global superstars, but none shone brighter than the American favorite, the smoothly swinging Fred Couples.
Known affectionately as “Boom Boom” for his effortless power, Couples arrived ready to tackle The Orchard’s Arnold Palmer course. He faced a formidable challenge from a field including other global giants like Zimbabwe’s reigning world-beater, Price.
The host venue proved to be a magnificent, yet demanding, challenge.
With its two championship courses designed by legends Arnold Palmer and Gary Player, The Orchard was built to handle world-class competition, and the Palmer course lived up to its reputation. The conditions tested every facet of the professionals’ games, ensuring that only the steadiest player would claim the title.
The tournament quickly developed into a fierce contest.
Over four grueling rounds from 26th to 29th January, the top contenders jockeyed for position. Couples demonstrated the kind of consistent ball-striking and signature calm that made him a Masters champion. He navigated the tropical heat and the Palmer course’s strategic demands with poise, posting a final winning score of 277, or eleven-under-par.
But the victory did not come easily. Couples had to hold off a relentless pursuit from Price, who finished just two strokes behind. It was a true display of competitive golf, where every birdie mattered and every par saved felt like a triumph.
“To win an event of this magnitude in a country with such passionate fans is truly special,” a commentator observed, capturing the electrifying atmosphere that week.
“Couples had to be perfect to fend off Price, and he showed exactly why he’s one of the most beloved champions in the game.”
Indeed, the Classic was a golden opportunity for local Filipino professionals and young players to witness world-class golf up close.
Although the international stars dominated the leaderboard, the exposure was invaluable. It set a new benchmark for excellence and proved that the country had the infrastructure to support elite tournaments. Local player Felix Casas, who often represented the Philippines in these regional marquee events, stood as a symbol of the country’s emerging golf talent, competing directly against his heroes.
The lasting legacy of the Classic goes beyond Couples’ trophy.
It firmly established The Orchard as a premier golfing destination, showcasing the Philippines' capacity to host major global sporting events. It provided a powerful inspiration to a generation of Filipino golfers, showing them a clear pathway to international success.
More than that, it was a landmark moment—a golden week in Philippine sports history when the country stood proud, watching one of golf’s true greats etch his victory on their soil. The event left a sense of excitement and possibility, proving that for golf in the Philippines, the future was truly bright.