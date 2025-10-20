A dream come true

The pressure on Tabuena was immense.

As the highest-ranked Filipino golfer on the Asian Tour, he was invariably tipped as a local favorite. The media spotlight, the expectations of the fans, and the sheer desire to perform exceptionally well on familiar turf could easily become overwhelming.

But Tabuena has always possessed a remarkable ability to channel pressure into performance. He thrives in competitive environments, often delivering his best golf when the stakes are high.

“I’ve played in big events back home and I’ve won some of them. But I’ll be lying if I say that there’s no pressure. There’s definitely pressure,” said Tabuena, who prepared for this event by competing in the International Series Japan at the Caledonia Golf Club in Chiba in May, where he missed the cut by one stroke.

“But just like any other tournament, at the end of the day, I will not mind the pressure. I’ll just treat it like any other event. I know there will be pressure since I’ll be playing at home, but I’m going to turn it into motivation and, hopefully, I can perform to the best of my ability.”

Tabuena’s statement wasn’t bravado; it was a testament to his mental fortitude and years of experience competing at the highest levels.

He understands that the International Series would draw a formidable field of international players, many with PGA Tour or European Tour experience. But rather than being intimidated, he viewed it as an opportunity to test his game against the best, to learn, and to grow.

Tabuena’s journey to this point has been a testament to relentless effort.

From his early days as a prodigious junior golfer to turning professional and steadily climbing the ranks of the Asian Tour, he has faced myriad challenges. There have been victories, but also inevitable setbacks, missed cuts, and moments of doubt.

Yet, through it all, his resolve remained unbroken. He consistently honed his skills, refined his strategy, and worked tirelessly on his physical and mental aspects of his game. In fact, before making a homecoming, Tabuena warmed up at the Jakarta International Championship in Indonesia, where he finished tied at 11th.

One could argue that his entire career had been building towards moments like the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus.It was an affirmation of his talent, a reward for his perseverance, and a powerful symbol of what is achievable through dedication.

To walk those fairways with some of golf’s brightest stars, to navigate the challenging greens, and to feel the unequivocal support of his compatriots was – in his own words – a “dream come true.”

Beyond his personal aspirations, Tabuena also recognized the broader impact of the event.

The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus not only elevates the profile of golf in the country but also provides invaluable opportunities for other local players who are dreaming of playing on the international stage.

The inclusion of slots for top Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit players and wildcard invitations from partners like BingoPlus ensured that a wider contingent of Filipino talent would gain exposure to international competition. This aspect was not lost on Tabuena, who has always been a staunch advocate for the growth of golf in his country.

The culmination of Tabuena’s golf journey in the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus will definitely resonate long after the final putt has dropped.

It serves as a powerful reminder that for athletes like Tabuena that true success is not just measured by trophies, but by the fulfillment of aspirations and the pride of representing one’s nation on the grandest stage. Indeed, his homecoming was a dream come true — for him and for the future of Philippine golf.