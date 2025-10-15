Zambales honors top-performing legislators at 2025 ZEAL Awards

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) of Zambales hailed the notable achievements of public servants during the 2025 Zambales’ Exemplary Achievements as Legislators (ZEAL) Awarding Ceremony held at the Travelers Hotel, Subic Bay Freeport, on 14 October 2025.

According to DILG Zambales, the special event honored the dedication, integrity, and outstanding service of local legislators across the province.

With the theme “RISING LEADERS: Inspiring Zambales Legislators for Transformative Legislation and Service,” the ceremony highlighted and expressed gratitude to local legislators who demonstrated exceptional leadership, honesty, and genuine concern for public service.

The program was organized by DILG Zambales Officer-in-Charge Melissa D. Nipa, Governor Hermogenes E. Ebdane Jr., Vice Mayors’ League of the Philippines (VMLP) Zambales Chapter President and Vice Mayor Joan D. Ballesteros, and Philippine Councilors League (PCL) Zambales Chapter President and Board Member Carl Eric Rico.

Recognizing legislative excellence

Among the major awardees were:

Best in Records Management Award: Iba and Masinloc

Most Efficient Sangguniang Bayan Award: Iba and Subic

Most Effective Sangguniang Bayan Award: Iba, Castillejos, and Masinloc

Other recognitions included:

Human Capital Development Pillar Award – Masinloc

Economic Transformation Pillar Award – San Antonio

Infrastructure Development Pillar Award – Castillejos

Climate and Disaster Resilience Pillar Award – San Marcelino

Good Governance and Social Protection Pillar Award – Iba

Castillejos won the Most Functional Sangguniang Bayan Committees, while San Narciso received the Most Empowered Legislative Staff Award. Candelaria and Palauig were cited as Most Improved Sangguniang Bayan.

Meanwhile, Masinloc and San Marcelino were given the ZEAL Timelines and Compliance Award; Sta. Cruz was named ZEAL Prompt Awardee; Botolan received the Most Proactive Sangguniang Bayan Award; and San Felipe earned the ZEAL Legislative Milestone Award.

For the Best Performing Local Sanggunian (1st–3rd Class Municipalities Category), Masinloc, Castillejos, and Subic placed first, second, and third, respectively.

Cabangan won the Most Outstanding Local Sanggunian for 4th–6th Class Municipalities Category, while Iba received the same award under the 1st–3rd Class Municipalities Category.

A celebration of service

The ceremony was attended by DILG Region 3 Assistant Regional Director Jay Timbreza, officials of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Members of the 1st and 2nd Districts, municipal mayors, vice mayors, ZEAL Provincial Award Committee, and DILG Field Officers.

The event underscored the DILG’s continued commitment to recognizing the importance of transparency, effective legislation, and good governance in local administration.