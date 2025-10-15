UST strings third straight win, takes share of lead

Surging University of Santo Tomas shut the door tight on Far Eastern University with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter on its way to a 92-80 decision for a third straight win and a share of the lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Tigers flexed their defensive prowess for a 5-1 win-loss record on top of the standings tied with idle National University.

Protecting a slim, 82-80, advantage with 3:39 remaining, UST unleashed a 10-0 finishing kick while keeping FEU scoreless the rest of the way.

Kyle Paranada led the Tigers, who came off a triple overtime win over Ateneo de Manila University last Saturday, with 19 points off the bench.

“I think it was a team effort. This game, we just came back from a triple overtime, so the coaches kept reminding us it’s gonna be a tough game no matter how many losses FEU has,” Paranada said.

Nic Cabañero tallied 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals, and two assists in an all-around performance for UST.

“That triple overtime win against Ateneo really boosted us up. The coaches helped us and motivated us to push our limits in this game despite our sloppy start. It’s all about team effort this game,” Cabañero.

Gelo Crisostomo had 14 markers while center Collins Akowe, who sparked the closing run with a layup over FEU’s Mo Konateh, had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Forthsky Padrigao had 11 points.

FEU dropped back-to-back games for a 1-5 slate at seventh place.

Janrey Pasaol finished with 22 points, eight assists, and five rebounds in the losing effort, while Konateh added 19 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, and three steals.

Box scores:

UST (92) - Paranada 19, Cabañero 14, Crisostomo 14, Akowe 12, Padrigao 11, Llemit 7, Buenaflor 6, Danting 6, Acido 3, Estacio 0, Calum 0, Bucsit 0, Manding 0, Bangco 0, Sevilla 0, Laure 0.

FEU (80) - Pasaol 22, Konateh 19, Mongcopa 11, Bautista 11, Owens 8, Daa 3, Felipe 3, Salangsang 3, Jones 0, Macapagal 0, Ona 0, Bagunu 0.

Quarter scores: 25-21, 46-47, 63-62, 92-80.