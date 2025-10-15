US is Phl’s strongest ally vs China’s WPS aggression — survey

A recent nationwide survey revealed that 77 percent of Filipinos view the United States (US) as a vital ally in protecting the country’s sovereignty and maritime rights against Chinese coercion in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

This was according to results released Wednesday by Pulse Asia and commissioned by the We Protect Our Seas Foundation.

The survey, conducted from September 27 to 30, 2025, showed strong support for the US across all major regions, with the highest approval in Metro Manila (82%) and Luzon (81%), followed by the Visayas (77%) and Mindanao (65%).

“The United States leads across all major island groups as the top country capable of helping the Philippines manage Chinese provocations and safeguard its maritime rights,” the foundation said in a statement.

Following the US, the countries respondents viewed as helpful were Japan (45%), Australia (30%), Canada (29%), the United Kingdom (25%), South Korea (22%), Germany (17%), France (10%), and India (3%).

About 1% either could not specify or chose “none,” and only 0.2% mentioned Russia. Respondents were allowed to name up to three countries.

The survey covered 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above from Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, with a margin of error of ±2.8% at a 95% confidence level.

The territorial dispute in the WPS remains a critical issue for the Philippines.

In 2016, the Philippines won a landmark ruling at the Permanent Court of Arbitration, invalidating China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

However, China has refused to recognize the ruling, maintaining its presence in contested areas.

Under the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the Philippines has filed more than 150 diplomatic protests against China’s activities in the disputed waters.

Last Sunday, a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship water cannoned and later rammed a Philippine government vessel near Pag-asa Island, prompting strong condemnation from the National Maritime Council (NMC), which described the CCG’s actions as illegal and reckless.

The US also strongly condemned China’s recent harassment of Philippine vessels near Pag-asa Island, calling the actions “dangerous” and a threat to regional stability.