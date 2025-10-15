UnionBank earns recognition for advancing workplace diversity

UnionBank of the Philippines has been recognized for its commitment to inclusive leadership and workplace innovation, earning the Runner-Up award in the Diversity & Inclusion Category at the Investors in People (IiP) Philippines Awards 2025 held on 19 September 2025 in Makati City.

The recognition highlights UnionBank’s sustained efforts to build a people-first culture that values diversity across age, gender, ability, and background — a move the bank says drives both employee engagement and business performance.

“We believe our differences are our strength. By crafting policies and programs that reflect the real-life experiences of our people, we build not only a more inclusive workplace—but a more innovative one,” said Michelle Rubio, UnionBank’s Chief Human Resource Officer.

Rubio cited the bank’s flagship diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program, UMatter, as a strategic initiative rooted in the idea that inclusivity fuels innovation and productivity. “UMatter isn’t about compliance—it’s about care,” she added.

The IiP Awards recognize organizations that excel in people management and employee development. UnionBank’s recognition, its first from IiP, reflects how the bank integrates DEI into its broader talent and growth strategy — positioning inclusion not only as a social value but as a competitive business advantage.

“This award from Investors in People affirms what we’ve always believed—that a culture of inclusion doesn’t just feel right; it performs,” said Rubio. “We’re honored by the recognition, but even more inspired to keep pushing forward for our people, our partners, and the communities we serve.”

UnionBank said it will continue embedding diversity and inclusion into its operations, aligning its talent strategy with its ongoing digital transformation and innovation agenda.