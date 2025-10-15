Two HVIs nabbed, shabu worth over P500k seized in Rizal

More than half a million pesos worth of suspected illegal drugs were seized from two suspected high-value individuals during Oplan Sita in Barangay Sta. Ana, Taytay, Rizal early Wednesday morning.

Based on the report, members of the Taytay Municipal Police Station's Mobile Patrol were conducting Oplan Sita when they stopped a motorcycle with two men on board. Instead of complying, they disobeyed and failed to show the appropriate Official Receipt/Certificate of Registration (OR/CR) of their motorcycle.

Because of this, the authorities immediately arrested them. Police recovered one piece of knot-tied transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu from the driver, alias Mike, 25, a resident of Jala-Jala.

Recovered from alias Elmer, 42, caretaker, also from Jala-Jala, were two pieces of knot-tied plastic sachets of suspected illegal substance.

More or less 80 grams of suspected shabu, with a standard drug price of P544,000, were seized from them during the operation. Also recovered from the scene were a coin purse and a motorcycle driven by alias Mike.

The arrested suspects are currently detained at the Taytay Municipal Police Station custodial facility while preparing the appropriate charges against them for violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code (Disobedience to an Agent of a Person in Authority), Republic Act 4136 (Disregarding Police Officer, Open Muffler), and Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.